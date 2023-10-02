Ashok Gehlot has accepted defeat in Rajasthan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Rajasthan chief minister, Ashok Gehlot, knows the countdown to his government’s ouster has begun, has accepted defeat and publicly said the BJP will form the next government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Chittorgarh in Rajasthan on Monday. (ANI/X)

The PM was referring to the CM’s statement a few days ago asking the BJP whether the party will continue the programmes such as Charanjeevi Scheme, restoring Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and subsidised cooking gas if it comes to power in the upcoming assembly elections.

Taking a dig at chief minister Gehlot, Modi said, “Gehlot was busy trying to save his chair for five years while half of (the) Congress (party) was trying to dislodge him,” adding after five years of looting the public, the Congress knows it’s time is over and it has accepted defeat in Rajasthan.

Addressing a public meeting in Chittorgarh, Modi said the Congress tricked the people and formed the government but could not run the government. “Day and night, while sleeping or awake, Gehlot only thought of saving his chair while half of Congress was trying to dislodge his chair. The people were left on their own.”

Modi said the BJP government would not stop any public welfare scheme started by the Congress government in Rajasthan.

“Gehlot knows the countdown of the Congress government has started… Gehlot knows he is going and in a way, he has congratulated the BJP. The Congress CM these days is insisting that after the BJP government is formed, his schemes should not be stopped,” he said.

“You accepted defeat and publicly said that we will form the government, I thank you... I assure the people of Rajasthan that the Gehlot government might have started schemes but after the BJP government is formed, no public welfare scheme will be stopped. We will try to improve them… this is Modi’s guarantee,” Modi said.

The PM said: “On one issue all Congress leaders were hand in glove. Congress did not spare any effort in looting the public. This is what Congress has done in five years. Each corrupt person, each criminal, each Congress leader thinks he is the government.”

Gehlot was quick to react on X to the PM’s comments and said Modi has endorsed his welfare schemes.

“Once bitten and twice shy. The people of Rajasthan realise that the popular schemes for their interests and rights are safe only under our Congress government. Congress means trust,” said Gehlot. He asked the Union government to restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in the interest of social security and employees.

For the second time in the day, after his Jaipur rally, the PM told party workers, “In this election, our only face is the lotus. We have to ensure the lotus wins a heavy mandate. Our hope and candidate is the lotus. We will ensure the lotus blooms in Rajasthan.”

He slammed the culture of high-handedness in the Congress, saying people had to stand with folded hands to get their due but the “Modi model” has ensured that each beneficiary gets their due directly.

“People have to stand in line with folded hands before Congress MLAs and ministers to get their rights. But this Congress high-handedness won’t continue in Rajasthan. The BJP government has ensured that beneficiaries should get their full due. In the last nine years, the BJP government has transferred lakhs of crores of rupees in accounts of beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer without any commission or middlemen… this is the Modi model, to ensure that each beneficiary gets their due directly. So Rajasthan has faith that the BJP will come to power and end corruption.”

Reaching out to youth voters, Modi promised strong action against the “paper leak mafia”.

“I promise the youth of Rajasthan, trust me, the paper leak mafia will not be spared. The paper leak mafia which has destroyed the future of youth will face stringent action.”

He added, “I want to give you another guarantee… all those who indulged in corruption and looted money from the poor will face action. These people can curse me but strong action against corruption will continue.”

Modi arrived in Chittorgarh in the morning and first offered prayers at the Sanwaliya Seth temple. He then inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for infrastructure, education and tourism projects worth ₹7000 crore.

He arrived at the venue in an open top vehicle to an enthusiastic reception. Seeing the large crowd spilling out of the pavilion, Modi said, “The pavilion is small but Modi’s heart is very large. You all reside in my heart.”

Modi said when the Congress realises it will lose elections, it makes all sorts of promises and spends funds from the public exchequer on newspaper and television ads. “This is what it is doing these days in Rajasthan. Congress thinks people will forget five years of misrule and is announcing a slew of schemes. If you were so worried, where were you in the last four-five years? You were busy saving your chair.”

Modi said his government is working to empower the poor, Dalits, tribals and disadvantaged sections who have been overlooked by all past governments. He spoke about the welfare schemes such as free vaccination, free treatment up to ₹5 lakh in hospitals, PM Awas Yojana and piped water.

Modi slammed the Congress government on the poor law and order situation in the state. He referred to the beheading of Kanhaiyalal, a tailor in Udaipur, by Islamic fundamentalists last year and the rape cases in the state and added that only the BJP government can take care of criminals.

Modi also spoke about women’s empowerment and how his government has opened new avenues for women. In this context, he referred to the 33 percent women’s reservation law saying, “Now in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha too Modi has fulfilled the guarantee of providing 33 precent seats to women.”

