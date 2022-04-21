Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Ashok Gehlot urges PM Modi to extend Jal Jeevan Mission deadline
jaipur news

Ashok Gehlot urges PM Modi to extend Jal Jeevan Mission deadline

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot cited Covid related circumstances, instability in the supply of components and Ukraine war among other reasons to seek extension of deadline for the Jal Jeevan Mission.
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot wrote a letter to PM Modi urging him to extend the Jal Jeevan Mission deadline till March 31, 2026. (File Photo)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 02:45 AM IST
BySachin Saini

JAIPUR: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the deadline for the completion of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) till March 31, 2026, citing Covid related circumstances, instability in the supply of components and Ukraine war among other reasons.

In a letter to the PM, he said the pace of JJM was slow due to the lockdown from March 2020 to July 2020. Even in 2021, the work of the mission was partially affected from March 2021 to July 2021 due to Covid-related circumstances.

The demand for the components of the project has increased significantly due to the ongoing work of the mission across the country. The demand, especially for steel, DI and HDPE pipes, has increased rapidly. As a result, there has been instability in the supply of components, and it has slowed down the progress of JJM projects, said Gehlot.

The Chief Minister said that Rajasthan is the largest State in the country in terms of area and it has very odd geographical conditions and scattered settlements. Two-third part of the state is desert and the southern area is hilly. Earlier, the time limit for the projects in such difficult areas was 30 to 48 months, but now it has been reduced to 12 to 24 months. Due to this, it has now become challenging to achieve the target.

RELATED STORIES

Gehlot through the letter apprised of the possibility of completing the work within 24 months is very less of big projects such as Parwan Akawad Water Supply Project of Baran, Jhalawar and Kota, Rajasthan Rural Water Supply and Fluorosis Mitigation Project (Phase-II) Narmada Canal based project in Barmer district, Scheme for providing water through tap to IGMC based (CP-I) Surajgarh and Udaipurwati in Jhunjhunu district, Project for supply drinking water from Chambal River to 648 villages of Chittorgarh district, Isarda-Dausa Drinking Water Supply Project, Naunera Water Supply Project and Water Supply from Chambal River.

The chief minister said that there has been an unexpected increase in the prices of many items due to the war between Russia and Ukraine. Difficulties are being faced in the implementation of these works. Looking at all these situations, Gehlot has requested the Prime Minister to extend the deadline of JJM till March 31, 2026, so that each family can get the benefit of this mission.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sachin Saini

Sachin Saini is Principal Correspondent with HT Rajasthan edition. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism. ...view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP