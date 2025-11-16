Search
Sun, Nov 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

At least 5 pilgrims killed, 12 injured in truck-tempo collision in Rajasthan

BySachin Saini
Published on: Nov 16, 2025 11:51 am IST

Around 20 people, including children, were travelling from Gujarat when truck loaded with millet sacks rammed into their tempo on Jodhpur–Jaisalmer National Highway

Jaipur: At least five pilgrims from Gujarat were killed and 12 others, including seven children, were injured after a truck and a tempo collided on the Jodhpur–Jaisalmer National Highway (NH) in Rajasthan early Sunday, police said.

According to police officers, three people died on the spot, and two others died during treatment in Jodhpur. (Representative photo)
According to police officers, three people died on the spot, and two others died during treatment in Jodhpur. (Representative photo)

Around 20 people, including children, were travelling from Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district to Ramdevra in Rajasthan when a truck loaded with millet sacks rammed into their tempo, which was coming from the opposite direction on NH-125 near Khari Beri village in Balesar, around 5.30 am.

“The impact was severe as the front portion of the tempo was completely crushed, while the truck overturned after the collision,” an officer said.

According to police officers, three people died on the spot, and two others died during treatment in Jodhpur. “Four children are among the deceased. Two of the deceased were identified as Kokila (58) and Priya (14). Identification of the remaining bodies is underway,” an officer said.

Local authorities and villagers helped in the rescue operation and shifted the injured to the Balesar government hospital, from where they were referred to Mathura Das Mathur (MDM) Hospital in Jodhpur, the officer added.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the tragedy. In a post on X, he wrote that the death of five pilgrims en route to Ramdevra in the accident near Balesar was deeply saddening and extended condolences to the bereaved families while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

News / Cities / Jaipur / At least 5 pilgrims killed, 12 injured in truck-tempo collision in Rajasthan
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

At least five pilgrims from Gujarat died and 12 were injured in a collision between a truck and a tempo on the Jodhpur–Jaisalmer National Highway early Sunday. The accident occurred near Khari Beri village, involving a truck loaded with millet and a tempo carrying pilgrims. Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed condolences for the victims.