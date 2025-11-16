At least 5 pilgrims killed, 12 injured in truck-tempo collision in Rajasthan

Jaipur: At least five pilgrims from Gujarat were killed and 12 others, including seven children, were injured after a truck and a tempo collided on the Jodhpur–Jaisalmer National Highway (NH) in Rajasthan early Sunday, police said. According to police officers, three people died on the spot, and two others died during treatment in Jodhpur. (Representative photo)

Around 20 people, including children, were travelling from Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district to Ramdevra in Rajasthan when a truck loaded with millet sacks rammed into their tempo, which was coming from the opposite direction on NH-125 near Khari Beri village in Balesar, around 5.30 am.

“The impact was severe as the front portion of the tempo was completely crushed, while the truck overturned after the collision,” an officer said.

According to police officers, three people died on the spot, and two others died during treatment in Jodhpur. “Four children are among the deceased. Two of the deceased were identified as Kokila (58) and Priya (14). Identification of the remaining bodies is underway,” an officer said.

Local authorities and villagers helped in the rescue operation and shifted the injured to the Balesar government hospital, from where they were referred to Mathura Das Mathur (MDM) Hospital in Jodhpur, the officer added.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the tragedy. In a post on X, he wrote that the death of five pilgrims en route to Ramdevra in the accident near Balesar was deeply saddening and extended condolences to the bereaved families while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.