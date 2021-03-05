Barmer man gets life threats from Kuwait employer, Indian embassy 'offers' help

A 23-year-old man from Rajasthan's Barmer district, who went to Kuwait to work two years ago, was allegedly facing a threat to his life from his employer, forcing him to hide while awaiting a rescue, claimed his family members.

The issue came to light when his brother Jaswant Singh, a Barmer resident, approached Union minister and Barmer MP Kailash Choudhary, pleading for help to save his brother's life. Choudhary, in turn, spoke to the officials of external affairs ministry to intervene in the matter, which they apparently did.

His brother said when Kumbh Singh, 23, a resident of Barmer's Patodi block, went to Kuwait to work about two years ago, his exploitative employer took away Singh’s passport and other identity documents. He further claimed that the employer even used to beat his brother and threaten not to let him ever return to India. The situation worsened two months ago, when the employer rejected Singh’s plea to let him go home after the expiry of his visa. It reached a crisis point about four-five days ago, when Singh had to escape from his employer and hide after he received a threat to his life from his employer, said his brother.

Union minister Kailash Choudhary confirmed he was approached for help, after which he spoke to the officials of the external affairs ministry.

"MEA officials informed me that they have directed the Indian embassy in Kuwait to take up the matter and assured proper action,” said Choudhary."

After MEA’s intervention, the Indian embassy in Kuwait had contacted Kumbh Singh and assured him help in returning to India, claimed his brother.