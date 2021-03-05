Out on bail, rape accused sets woman complainant on fire in Rajasthan
A 30-year-old woman was struggling for her life with 70% burn injuries after a man accused of raping her set her afire in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district on Thursday.
Police said the woman was rushed to a Bikaner hospital in critical condition. “We have detained the accused identified as Pradeep Bishnoi. He is being interrogated,” said Praful Kumar, inspector general of police, Bikaner range.
Also Read | Priyanka’s speech in Mathura interrupted after protest over Rajasthan rape case
Police have retrieved CCTV footage from near the crime scene that shows the man, who was out on bail, running after setting the woman on fire and then fleeing on a bike. They said the woman had lodged a rape case against Bishnoi two years ago. “The case is being closely investigated from every angle,” said Kumar.
The woman’s grandmother told the police that Bishnoi jumped a wall and set her granddaughter on fire before fleeing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Out on bail, rape accused sets woman complainant on fire in Rajasthan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Third PIL against MP’s anti-conversion law; HC issues notice to state govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Street Vendors’ Act: 5 years on, GMADA approves eight vending sites in Mohali
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Escape for survival, but no easy return to livelihoods
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana’s Covid cases cross 100-mark for second time in a week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT Roorkee team starts study on flow of waste in Buddha Nullah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman’s charred body found on foot over bridge in Khanna
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Waste pickers’ children write to minister to increase amount of scholarship
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3.79 lakh households in rural Pune without tap water connection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dalit activist Shiv Kumar out on bail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune’s problem: Better on sustainability, but low on economic ability, quality of life
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ITF $25K wwomen’s tennis tournament in Pune from March 7
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
65-year-old arrested for sexually assaulting minor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pimpri-Chinchwad 16th on Ease of Living index; PCMC outdoes Pune on municipal performance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Much irony, little ecstasy: Punekars react to city’s Ease of Living index ranking
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox