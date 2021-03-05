IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Out on bail, rape accused sets woman complainant on fire in Rajasthan
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Out on bail, rape accused sets woman complainant on fire in Rajasthan

Police have retrieved CCTV footage from near the crime scene that shows the man, who was out on bail, running after setting the woman on fire and then fleeing on a bike. They said the woman had lodged a rape case against Bishnoi two years ago
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:09 PM IST

A 30-year-old woman was struggling for her life with 70% burn injuries after a man accused of raping her set her afire in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district on Thursday.

Police said the woman was rushed to a Bikaner hospital in critical condition. “We have detained the accused identified as Pradeep Bishnoi. He is being interrogated,” said Praful Kumar, inspector general of police, Bikaner range.

Also Read | Priyanka’s speech in Mathura interrupted after protest over Rajasthan rape case

Police have retrieved CCTV footage from near the crime scene that shows the man, who was out on bail, running after setting the woman on fire and then fleeing on a bike. They said the woman had lodged a rape case against Bishnoi two years ago. “The case is being closely investigated from every angle,” said Kumar.

The woman’s grandmother told the police that Bishnoi jumped a wall and set her granddaughter on fire before fleeing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Out on bail, rape accused sets woman complainant on fire in Rajasthan

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Police have retrieved CCTV footage from near the crime scene that shows the man, who was out on bail, running after setting the woman on fire and then fleeing on a bike. They said the woman had lodged a rape case against Bishnoi two years ago
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Third PIL against MP’s anti-conversion law; HC issues notice to state govt

By Monika Pandey
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:12 AM IST
Bhopal resident Azam Khan’s March 4 PIL follows those of law student Amratansh Nema and civil society member LS Hardenia. All the PILs will be clubbed together
READ FULL STORY
Close
In January last year, MC had decided to implement the Act first in Phase 7, where as many as 139 vendors are registered. (HT File Photo)
In January last year, MC had decided to implement the Act first in Phase 7, where as many as 139 vendors are registered. (HT File Photo)
others

Street Vendors’ Act: 5 years on, GMADA approves eight vending sites in Mohali

By Hillary Victor, Mohali
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:33 AM IST
In the absence of implementation of the Act, illegal vendors have been thriving at several main markets of the city, especially in Phases 7, 3B1, 3B2, 9, 10 and 11
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Escape for survival, but no easy return to livelihoods

By Shalaka Shinde
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:52 PM IST
PUNE A daily gathering of workers under the flyover in Warje in the early months of 2021, is a sign that the construction industry is making an effort to revive itself
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier on Tuesday, 115 of Covid cases were reported in the district. (Representational image) (HT FILE)
Earlier on Tuesday, 115 of Covid cases were reported in the district. (Representational image) (HT FILE)
others

Ludhiana’s Covid cases cross 100-mark for second time in a week

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:41 PM IST
The district’s case tally has now risen to 27,473, of which 689 remain active. So far, 25,750 patients have recovered from the virus while 1,034 have succumbed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The team commenced the exercise from Jainpur village in Hambran Road and the process will continue for two days. (HT PHOTO)
The team commenced the exercise from Jainpur village in Hambran Road and the process will continue for two days. (HT PHOTO)
others

IIT Roorkee team starts study on flow of waste in Buddha Nullah

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:36 PM IST
As per information, the team will study both inflow and outflow of waste from the nullah at different points.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. (Representational image) (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. (Representational image) (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Woman’s charred body found on foot over bridge in Khanna

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:33 PM IST
Police have also recovered a mobile phone from the spot, which had a video clip of the woman caught in flames. Cops are investigating to ascertain if the video was shot by the woman herself or someone else.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Waste pickers’ children write to minister to increase amount of scholarship

By Prachi Bari
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:47 PM IST
PUNE At least 1,500 children of waste pickers from Pune have written to Maharashtra’s cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde to increase scholarships amount, as promised to them
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

3.79 lakh households in rural Pune without tap water connection

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:46 PM IST
PUNE At least 3
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Dalit activist Shiv Kumar out on bail

By Sunil Rahar, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:23 PM IST
Dalit activist Shiv Kumar was released from prison after a local court in Sonepat granted him bail in the third case
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune’s problem: Better on sustainability, but low on economic ability, quality of life

By Yogesh Joshi and Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:51 PM IST
PUNE While Pune has officially been tagged the second best among 49 cities in the country considered on the “Ease of Living Index”, released by the Centre on Thursday, there is a catch
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

ITF $25K wwomen’s tennis tournament in Pune from March 7

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:39 PM IST
PUNE Pro tennis returns to the city after the Covid break, as it gears-up to host the KPIT MSLTA ITF $25K wwomen’s tennis tournament at the Deccan Gymkhana tennis courts from March 7-14
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

65-year-old arrested for sexually assaulting minor

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:24 PM IST
PUNE A 65-year-old man has been arrested by the Pune police on Thursday, for sexually assaulting a minor girl from his neighbourhood, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Khadak police station
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pimpri-Chinchwad 16th on Ease of Living index; PCMC outdoes Pune on municipal performance

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:19 PM IST
PUNE With a score of 57
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Much irony, little ecstasy: Punekars react to city’s Ease of Living index ranking

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:10 PM IST
PUNE On the day Pune was adjudged to be the second most liveable city in country, residents grappled with long traffic jams and increasing pollution in the peth (old city) areas
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP