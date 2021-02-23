IND USA
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressing the Kisan Panchayat in Mathura on Tuesday,(HT Photo)
Priyanka Gandhi's speech in Mathura interrupted after protest over rape case in Rajasthan

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed the Kisan Panchayat in Mathura - one of the several the Congress party plans to organise in 28 districts of the state to raise a voice against the farm laws and to support farmers' demand to repeal them.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:43 PM IST

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's speech in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura was interrupted after a group of people started protesting at the venue. The protest was about a rape case in Rajasthan, where Congress government is in power.

Some of the people were seen carrying placards demanding justice for the victim, an 11-year-old girl. The placards read "Beti ko Nyay Do (give justice to our daughter)". The protesters also claimed that the girl has been running pillar to post for one-and-a-half-years but nobody is listening to her.


According to Congress leaders, the incident took place in Bharatpur where the girl was allegedly gang-raped. She chose to highlight the matter in Mathura as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was there. The Congress leader listened to the girl and later took her to Vrindavan in her car.

Congress MLA Pradeep Mathur said that Vadra also spoke to Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and gave "words of assurance to the girl".

Vadra was in Mathura to address a Kisan Panchayat - one of the several the Congress party plans to organise in 28 districts of the state - to raise a voice against the farm laws and to support farmers' demand to repeal them.

Uttar Pradesh Congress had launched the 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' programme in the region on February 10 from Saharanpur in a Kisan Panchayat which was addressed by Priyanka Gandhi. Since then, senior leaders are addressing Kisan panchayats from district to tehsil level.

The event is being looked at as Congress' attempt to gain political ground in the state.

Priyanka Gandhi had earlier addressed a Kisan Panchayat in Saharanpur where she took on the central government over the three farm laws passed by Parliament in September last year.

She has also been attacking the Centre over rise in fuel prices. On Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre should name the day petrol and diesel prices do not rise as "achha din" as all other days are "expensive".

"The BJP government should rename that day of the week as 'achha din' when diesel and petrol do not increase. Because, due to rising inflation, the rest of the days are 'expensive days' for common people," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Congress has been demanding that tax on petrol and diesel be reduced and the common people given relief in prices of fuel.

