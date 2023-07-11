BJP to undertake statewide ‘parivartan yatras’ ahead of polls in Rajasthan

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will in September undertake statewide “parivartan yatras” as it seeks to return to power in Rajasthan, where polls are due later this year.

The BJP hopes to return to power in Rajasthan. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP leader Vasudev Devnani said the yatras will begin at three religious spots–Ganesh Temple in Sawai Madhopur, Banswada’s Beneshwar Dham, and Gogamedi in Hanumangarh. He added they will conclude in Jaipur. Devnani said leaders, who will lead the yatras, from eastern, southern, and northern regions of Rajasthan are yet to be decided.

People aware of the matter said the BJP leadership was concerned about the schemes such as 100 units of free electricity that chief minister Ashok Gehlot has announced ahead of the polls. Gehlot has been publicizing his schemes and touring the state.

Opposition leader Rajendra Rathore said the BJP has planned a series of programmes beginning July to expose the Congress government’s “fake promises and empty announcements”. He called “the freebies” Gehlot has announced a desperate attempt to lure voters. “The government did not work for four and a half years and the chief minister is now announcing schemes. But these will not have any impact on the ground.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He blamed the Congress government for corruption, crime, rising unemployment, communal strife, and duping of farmers. Rathore said through the yatras, the BJP would highlight these issues and expose the Congress.

The plan for the yatras and the party’s strategy for the polls was discussed at a two-day meeting of the BJP in Sawai Madhopur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has visited the state seven times over the last nine months, is expected to address rallies in the Shekhawati belt, a stronghold of the Jats, and Jaipur, where the party performed poorly in the last polls.

Ahead of the 2003 and 2013 polls, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje led the statewide “parivartan yatras” before the BJP returned to power.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Political analyst Manish Godha said the BJP is a divided house and the yatras could forge some kind of unity ahead of the elections. “It could also help the BJP connect with the people and create a mood against the Congress, which it has failed to do so far.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Urvashi Dev Rawal Urvashi Dev Rawal is assistant editor with Hindustan Times Rajasthan edition and is based in Jaipur. She reports on politics, development journalism and women’s issues. She has reported from Delhi and Gujarat previously....view detail