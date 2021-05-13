Home / Cities / Jaipur News / BSF jawan shoots self with service rifle near Pakistan border in Jaisalmer
BSF jawan shoots self with service rifle near Pakistan border in Jaisalmer

The BSF jawan was identified as 51-years old Prem Singh Yadav, a resident of Bhind in Madhya Pradesh
By Mukesh Mathrani
UPDATED ON MAY 13, 2021 01:24 PM IST
BSF jawan in Jaisalmer, Prem Singh Yadav shot himself at around 1:30 am in his barrack. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan allegedly shot himself with his service rifle while on duty along the Pakistan border in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district, late on Wednesday night, according to a senior police officer.

The jawan was identified as 51-years old Prem Singh Yadav, a resident of Bhind in Madhya Pradesh. Police are yet to find out the exact reason behind the incident but said initial investigations suggested Kumar was depressed due to family-related issues.

According to Vipin Sharma, additional superintendent of police in Jaisalmer, Yadav shot himself at around 1:30 am in his barrack near Shahganj Bulge border area in the district. Hearing the sound of the fire, soldiers rushed in to find Kumar lying in a pool of blood. He was taken to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead. Yadav had recently rejoined duty on April 30 after completing a one month leave.

After the post-mortem, police handed over his body to a BSF official, who later informed his family members. Meanwhile, the BSF has launched a probe into the matter.

