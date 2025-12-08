Bus carrying 15 people catches fire during lion safari in Nahargarh; No one hurt

Jaipur: Abus carrying 15 tourists caught fire inside the lion habitat at Nahargarh Biological Park in Rajasthan during a safari on Sunday evening, officials said adding that no one was hurt in the incident. The Rajasthan Forest Department has launched a probe after the incident, they added. The Rajasthan Forest Department has launched a probe after the incident.

Jaipur divisional forest officer Vijaipal Singh said, “The incident took place at around 4 pm when the bus carrying 15 tourists was roaming inside the lion safari habitat. All the tourists are, however, safely evacuated and returned in a different vehicle.”

According to the officials, some of the tourists suddenly noticed some smoke filling up the vehicle. “The driver and other staff accompanying the tourists immediately stopped the car, took them out of the bus, and informed the control room through their wireless communication,” said the DFO.

Soon after the passengers got out of the bus, it caught fire. “Meanwhile, the forest department officials from the control room arrived on the spot along with a fire brigade. The flames were doused in an hour of effort but the bus was completely gutted. The officials brought the tourists back in a different car,” he added.

The bus was also sent for a technical inspection. “We are probing the matter and the car is also being tested. However, the accident caused no harm to any tourist or the wildlife in the area,” Singh said.

Spread over 720 hectares, Nahargarh Biological Park is located about 12 km from Jaipur on the Jaipur-Delhi highway, under the Aravalli range. It is a part of the Nahargarh sanctuary and is known for its rich flora and fauna.

The lion safari, during the winter, is open for the tourists from 8 am to 5 pm on weekdays.

The development, however, also came only a month after another bus, carrying about 25 tourists, including seven children, got stuck in a muddy pit during a tiger safari on October 30.

When the incident happened, a tiger also appeared from behind a rock around 20 feet away triggering panic among the tourists. Forest officials reached the spot 30 minutes later and evacuated the tourists in another vehicle.

Following the development, the Forest Department had closed the lion and tiger safari for over a week citing “slippery tracks and waterlogging due to rain.”