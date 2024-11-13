Jaipur, The Railway Protection Force has registered a case against a man for attempting a stunt by unauthorizedly driving a Mahindra Thar vehicle on the railway tracks here. Case registered against man for driving Mahindra Thar on railway tracks in Jaipur

A Railway spokesperson on Wednesday said the vehicle was seized and its driver has been identified.

The Railway Protection Force has registered a case under sections 153, 174, 147 of the Railway Act and seized the vehicle, he added.

The spokesperson said the accused has been identified and legal action is being taken as per rules.

This incident took place between Kanakpura-Dhankya railway station of Jaipur division on Monday evening.

A young man driving a Thar vehicle deliberately climbed his vehicle on the railway tracks and tried to cross the tracks unauthorizedly but his vehicle got stuck between the tracks.

The spokesperson said that a goods train was coming on the track whose loco pilot saw that a Thar vehicle was stuck on the railway tracks. Showing alertness, he stopped the goods train at a certain distance and informed the concerned railway employees through wireless communication.

As soon as the Railway Protection Force got the information, they reached the spot and the driver somehow took the Thar out of the railway tracks and fled.

On being chased, he abandoned the vehicle at a distance of about four kilometers and fled.

The video of this incident went viral on social media.

Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, Captain Shashi Kiran, said the Railway Protection Force has registered a case under sections 153, 174, 147 of the Railway Act and seized the vehicle.

The accused has been identified and legal action is being taken as per the rules, he added.

He said that under Section 153 of the Railway Act, there is a provision of punishment up to five years. Under sections 147 and 174, there is a provision of punishment and fine or both.

He further said that making a reel with a mobile phone or camera on the railway track is also a legal offense and strict action is taken by the railway in such cases.

