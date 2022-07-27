Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Centre’s misuse of ED will increase after SC decision on PMLA, says Ashok Gehlot
Centre’s misuse of ED will increase after SC decision on PMLA, says Ashok Gehlot

The Supreme Court today upheld the power of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to make arrests in money laundering cases
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said that the pronouncement of the Supreme Court on the rights of PML Act and ED is disappointing and worrying. (File/PTI)
Published on Jul 27, 2022 07:02 PM IST
BySachin Saini

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday termed the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the power of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to make arrests in money laundering cases as disappointing and worrying and said that the possibility of ED’s political misuse by the Centre will increase after the SC judgement.

The union government today received a shot in the arm with the Supreme Court affirming the constitutional validity of the stringent provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). A bench, headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar, rejected a slew of challenges to a spectrum of issues pertaining to the rigorous provisions enunciated under PMLA and the wide powers accorded to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the statute.

The top court held that the power given to ED for making arrests, conducting search and seizures and attach proceeds of crime are constitutionally valid and do not suffer from the vice of arbitrariness.

Commenting on the SC’s decision, Gehlot tweeted, “The pronouncement of the Supreme Court on the rights of PML Act and ED is disappointing and worrying.”

“A dictatorial atmosphere has prevailed in the country for the last few years and after this decision, the possibility of political misuse of ED by the Centre will increase further,” he added.

    Sachin Saini

    Sachin Saini is Special Correspondent for Rajasthan. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism.

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
