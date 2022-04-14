Collector of violence-hit Karauli among top officials transferred in Rajasthan

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shops and vehicles were set on fire and forced authorities to impose a curfew and suspend internet services
Dozens of people were injured in the violence that erupted in Karauli on Saturday last. (ANI)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 11:31 AM IST
BySachin Saini

Jaipur: Rajendra Singh Shekhawat, the collector of Rajasthan’s violence-hit Karauli district, was among 69 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) transferred in a major reshuffle on Wednesday night.

Ankit Kumar Singh will replace Shekhawat. Collectors of four other districts were also changed. Prakash Chand Sharma has been transferred to Banswara, Nakate Shiv Prasad to Alwar, Sourabh Swami to Pratapgarh, and Nishant Jain to Jalore.

Dozens of people were injured in the violence that erupted in Karauli on Saturday last during a rally that was taken out to celebrate the Hindu new year. Shops and vehicles were also set on fire and forced authorities to impose a curfew and suspend internet services. A special investigation team has been formed to probe into the violence.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the polarisation in the country in the aftermath of the violence and said it is not in the country’s interest. The BJP hit out at the ruling Congress and said its government was responsible.

