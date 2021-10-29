Cong gets majority in zila parishad polls in Alwar, Dholpur. Thanks, says Gehlot

JAIPUR: A day ahead of voting for bypolls on two Rajasthan assembly seats, the ruling Congress on Saturday won a majority of zila parishad (district council) seats in Alwar and Dholpur districts, results of which were announced on Friday.

The Congress also took a lead in the elections to panchayat samitis.

Elections of panchayat samiti and zila parishad members were held in three phases.

Of the 72 Zila Parishad members, the Congress won on 42, BJP on 26 and Independents on 4. At the same time, out of 492 seats of 22 panchayat samiti, results of 491 have also been declared. The Congress won 208, BJP 158, BSP 12 and independents won 113 seats.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot said the Congress has got a huge majority in the panchayati raj elections of Alwar and Dholpur districts. “Thanks to all the voters and thanks to the workers for the victory,” he tweeted.

In Alwar and Dholpur districts, 65.2% voters exercised their franchise in the third and final phase of elections for panchayat samiti and zila parishad members. The highest poll percentage of 70% was reported from Kishangarh Bas Panchayat Samiti of Alwar district.

The election of zila pramukh and panchayat samiti pradhan will be held on October 30 while up-zila pramukh and up-pradhan of panchayat samitis will be elected on October 31.

Friday’s positive bit of news for the Congress comes a day ahead of by-elections in Vallabhnagar (Udaipur) and Dhariawad (Pratapgarh) assembly seats on Saturday. Polling will be held from 7am to 6pm at 638 polling booths in the two assembly constituencies amid tight security arrangements. The votes will be counted on November 2.

The bypolls were necessitated due to the death of BJP MLA from Dhariawad, Gautam Lal Meena, and Congress MLA from Vallabhnagar, Gajendra Singh Shaktawat.