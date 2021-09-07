Congress maintains dominance in Rajasthan Panchayat elections

The Congress government in Rajasthan managed to maintain its dominance in the Pradhan elections for 78 panchayat samitis held on Monday. Congress won 49 panchayat samitis, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 25.

Congress had a clear majority in 26 panchayat samitis and BJP in 14 panchayat samitis, but both were helped by independent candidates. Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, led by MP Hanuman Beniwal won two panchayat samitis.

The Congress and BJP both formed their boards in three zila parishads each out of six where elections were held Monday.

In a major setback to the ruling Congress party, rebel Rama Devi won the Jaipur zila pramukh seat as a BJP candidate by defeating her rival by just one vote due to cross-voting in elections.

State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra termed the development “backstabbing and betrayal” by the party candidate and said that BJP formed the board by dishonesty.

Also Read | Soldier ends life after fiancé’s suicide

“Congress had got a majority in four out of six zila parishads while BJP gained a clear majority in one zila parishad and in one, it was near majority. However, the BJP has formed boards in three zila parishad and what happened in Jaipur was backstabbing by our colleagues,” Dotasra told reporters.

Dotasra said that what happened in Jaipur was an example of what is taught by BJP, RSS, PM Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah. “They grab power by strangulating and murdering democracy. They topple elected governments and this is what they tried to do in Rajasthan last year but could not succeed. BJP has managed to win the election of zila pramukh by dishonesty. It is not the BJP which has won, it is the backstabbing by our people; which has won,” Dotasra said.

Rama Devi, who won the zila parishad election as a Congress candidate from ward 17 in the Chaksu assembly constituency, joined the BJP just hours before zila pramukh elections were held on Monday.

The ward is part of the assembly constituency of Congress MLA Vedprakash Solanki, who is considered close to former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot.

She defeated Congress’ Saroj Devi by just one vote.

Enthused with the results, BJP state president Satish Poonia said that this was a trailer for the 2023 assembly elections. “The results disappoint those who feel happy with the defeat of BJP. The public has rejected Congress due to its ideology and conduct. This is a trailer of the 2023 assembly elections,” he said.

BJP national general secretary and in-charge, Rajasthan, Arun Singh tweeted that the election result shows that Congress ship is sinking. Despite misusing the government machinery they witnessed defeat, which is the result of infighting as they aren’t able to manage their house, he said.