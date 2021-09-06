Soldier ends life after fiancé’s suicide

A 24-year-old soldier ended his life in Kota district of Rajasthan on Monday, two days after his fiancé died by suicide, officials said.

Station House Officer, Chechat police station in Kota Rural, Rajendra Prasad, said, “Pappu Lal Yadav was from Kumaon regiment and posted in Dehradun. He died by suicide at 6 am today”.

According to the statement by his brother, Pappu was in depression as her fiancé killed herself in Chittorgarh district of the state. Before ending his life, he had posted a status update in memory of his beloved stating ‘tum nahi, toh mein nahi (If you’re not there, I won’t be there)’.

He said the soldier had come on a holiday around 15-20 days back and was recently engaged to the girl in Chittorgarh district. His fiancé was a second-year student of basic school training course (BSTC). They were to get married after Diwali but on September 4, she died by suicide. The reason for her suicide is being investigated. The matter is being probed, said police.