Congress needs to work 100 times harder, says Ashok Gehlot

JAIPUR: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday echoed the view that the orgainsation has weakened and the leaders are disconnected from the workers.

He was addressing the concluding session of a workshop on the decisions taken during the party’s three-day Chintan Shivir held in Udaipur last month.

“The connection with the public has broken, these words of Rahul Gandhi are eye-openers,” he said.

Gehlot said that earlier, the leaders used to work in the districts, organise meetings for membership and the workers used to speak, then the shortcomings would come to the fore, which gave an opportunity for improvement.

Referring to former Congress state chief Chandrabhan Singh, Gehlot said that the former was saying that the organisation is weak. “He was saying in the national context, you are aware of the condition of the Congress everywhere,” he added.

“Everyone wants to be a participant in victory, but no one wants to be a participant in defeat,” he said.

“There was defeat even during Indira Gandhi’s time. After two-and-a-half years, Indira Gandhi came back to power. There have been many ups and downs. If you think about it, there is a big difference between the situation of today and that time. Today we need to work 100 times harder,” Gehlot added.

Hitting at the Centre, he said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are being misused. “ED has issued notice to Sonia Gandhi and today to Congress MLA Wajib Ali. CBI has given notice to independent MLA Omprakash Hudla- it is being run on TV. These people have created so much terror,” he added.

