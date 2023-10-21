Cong 's 1st Rajasthan poll list out; CM Gehlot to contest from Sardarpura, Pilot in fray from Tonk

The Congress party on Saturday released the first list of 33 candidates for Rajasthan assembly elections, which will take place in a single phase on November 25.

In the first list, the party has named Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot from Sardarpura and has fielded party leader Sachin Pilot from Tonk.

Party president Govind Singh Dotasara has been fielded from Lachhmangarh and Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi from Nathdwara.

Rajasthan's Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Employment Ashok Chandna from Hindoli, Social Justice and Empowerment Jail minister Tikaram Jully from Alwar Rural, and Women and Child Welfare and Child Empowerment minister Mamta Bhupesh from Sikar.

Rajasthan's Water Resources Minister Mahendra Jeet Singh Malviya was fielded from Bagidora.

Whereas, General Secretary of Rajasthan Congress Committee Amit Chachan has been fielded from Nohar and the State's power minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati from Kolayat.

Congress has fielded several current MLAs from the same seats they won in the 2018 assembly elections.

International gold medalist and politician Krishna Poonia from Sadulpur, Manoj Meghwal from Sujangarh, Rita Choudhary from Mandawa, Indraj Singh Gurjar from Virat Nagar, Mukesh Bhakar from Landun, Manisha Pawar from Jodhpur, Divya Maderna from Osian and Dr Archana Sharma from Malviya Nagar.

Son of senior Congress leader Richpal Singh Mirdha was fielded from Degana, State Secretary of State Congress Committee's environment wing Pushpendra Bhardwaj from Sanganer and Danish Abrar from Sawai Madhopur.

Out of the list of 33 members, nine members fielded in the first list were women candidates.

In 2018, the Congress won 100 seats while the incumbent BJP won only 72. After days of stalemate, the grand old party announced Gehlot as the chief minister with then-state Congress chief Sachin Pilot as his deputy. The party has often witnessed an intense power tussle between Gehlot and Pilot.

Rajasthan is among the five states that will go to polls with Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. The counting is set to be held on December 3.

