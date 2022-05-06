Congress responsible for riots: Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia at Alwar rally
JAIPUR: Launching a scathing attack on chief minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Satish Poonia on Thursday said the ruling party is responsible for the riots and accused it of diverting people’s attention from real issues.
“No one in the Congress government has an answer, why Hindus are attacked, why are their temples demolished, be it the incidents in Karauli, Rajgarh or Jodhpur. This is clear that to divert peoples’ attention from electricity, roads, law and order, corruption or loan waiver…it’s the Gehlot government responsible for the riots,” said Poonia, addressing a BJP rally in Alwar.
Ahead of the 2023 Rajasthan assembly elections, the BJP has launched a statewide agitation called the “Hunkar rally” from the district of Alwar, the epicentre of opposition protests in the state after the demolition of two temples on April 17.
Poonia said the Congress government has failed to fulfill its promises, be it employment to youngsters or loan waiver to farmers.
On choosing Alwar to start party’s statewide protest, he said in the last 40 months, the maximum crimes against women, Dalits, and Hindus have occurred here.
Cornering the government on deteriorating law and order situation, deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore said, “After what happened in Rajgarh, I can say that the third eye of Shiva will open from here. The mentally ill girl (who was allegedly raped) is still waiting for justice, and another minor girl’s religion was forcefully converted in Ramgar.These are the misdeeds of the Congress government,” he alleged.
BJP MP from Alwar, Balak Nath said the state is having an insensitive government and Rajasthan remained deprived of development for the last three years. The BJP will make the public aware of the government’s failures. “In coming assembly polls, the people will completely oust the Congress from Rajasthan.”
“In all the incidents that happened in Alwar, Rajasthan, the victims have not got cent percent justice. Till the time the accused is not punished, the people of the district will not forgive them,” said the MP.
Usually, a memorandum is handed over to a district collector but instead the Alwar collector, Poonia gave it to Narendra Soni, a tyre repair shop owner. Poonia said that the government is not hearing issues, now the puncturewala will take it to the masses.
Commenting on the BJP rally, social justice and empowerment minister, Tikaram Jully said the BJP has dual standards, what they say and do are different. The entire Alwar district is facing a water crisis, but the BJP chief said nothing about it.
“They talk of temples but had they visited any during their visit or did they assure help to any person. They are here only for vote politics and to try to mislead people. They are here to disturb the communal harmony. The people of Alwar will not forgive them,” said the minister.
