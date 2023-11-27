Congress will get clear majority in Rajasthan: Gehlot

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday reiterated that Congress will get a clear majority in Rajasthan. He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders used provocative language and tried to play the religion card but people rejected them.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gehlot claimed the people ignored the BJP leaders because of his government’s schemes and policies. “The Prime Minister, home minister, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states...used such language in Rajasthan that could have provoked anger, but the people of Rajasthan did not care...” He said there was an undercurrent in the Congress’s favour and no-anti incumbency.

Gehlot said there was no BJP campaign and that the Prime Minister and other senior BJP leaders just played the religion card.

Polling for the 199 out of 200 seats in Rajasthan was held on Saturday and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

BJP leader Arun Singh said they played an active Opposition role for five years. “There was resentment against the Congress that resulted in record voting. The people voted against their misgovernance and expressed faith in the leadership of the Prime Minister. With a huge mandate, the BJP is forming the government.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON