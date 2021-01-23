Court bars coercive step against Karan Johar in case involving Pandya, KL Rahul
- Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul had petitioned the high court last year seeking quashing of the FIR. The court had already given interim protection to both of them from arrest.
The Rajasthan high court on Friday directed the state not to take coercive steps against filmmaker Karan Johar in a case lodged in Jodhpur against him and Indian cricket team players Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul for allegedly making derogatory remarks against women.
The court has also issued notice to the state government seeking the latest factual report in the case.
DR Meghwal, a resident of Sarecha village in Jodhpur district, had filed an FIR with Luni police against Pandya, KL Rahul and filmmaker Karan Johar. In the FIR, the complainant alleged that in a TV show, ‘Koffee with Karan’, Pandya had made insulting remarks against women.
Later, Pandya and KL Rahul moved a petition before the high court seeking quashing of the FIR. The court had already given interim protection to both of them from arrest.
After hearing the petition of Karan Johar, justice Dr Pushpendra Singh Bhati ordered the complainant and the state government to submit their replies in the case.
“The petitioner shall be permitted to present his case to the investigating officer through a legal representative or a legal advisor,” the court said.
