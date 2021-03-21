IND USA
Tourists visit historical Jantar Mantar in Jaipur on Feb. 23, 2021. (PTI File Photo)
Covid-19: Negative RT-PCR report mandatory for Rajasthan travellers; night curfew in 8 cities

As of Saturday, the state recorded a daily spike of 445 cases, which took its infection tally to 324,948, according to the health department’s Covid-19 bulletin.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, Jaipur
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:00 PM IST

The Rajasthan government on Sunday made it mandatory for people entering the state to carry negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test report not more than 72 hours old. The new rule will come into effect from March 25 in view of the rising Covid-19 cases, said a government order. The state has also imposed a night curfew in eight cities starting Monday.

The night curfew from 11pm to 5am has been imposed in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Sagwara and Kushalgarh.

The government also ordered the closure of primary schools in the state until further notice. Markets in areas under all city municipal corporations have also been ordered to remain shut 10pm onwards from Monday.

As of Saturday, the state recorded a daily spike of 445 cases, which took its infection tally to 324,948, according to the health department’s Covid-19 bulletin. On a positive note, Rajasthan is among the 17 states and union territories that have not reported any Covid-19 related deaths in a span of 24 hours.

Following a sudden spike of cases this week, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot instructed all health and administrative officials to use appropriate measures, including enforcement of restrictions, intensified testing and crowd control, to contain the spread of the virus, which hints towards a possible second wave of the disease.

“It is very worrying to see a three-time rise in the positivity rate of coronavirus infection within a week. On the basis of our shared experience of fighting Corona during the last one year, we have to save the people from the danger of the second wave,” Gehlot said during a virtual review meeting on Thursday.

To prevent the virus from spreading, the chief minister said that discussions need to be held with various political parties, social organisations, activists and religious leaders, etc. “We have successfully fought the war against Corona so far by taking all sides together and coordinating with each other,” he asserted.

Amid the spike, Gehlot has asked officials to review the functioning of oxygen plants, testing labs, quarantine areas, and management of containment zones. He has also called for strict action against those responsible for crowding in markets and other public places.

