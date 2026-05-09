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C-section complications at Kota hospital: 3 of 4 women continues in critical condition, given dialysis

C-section complications at Kota hospital: 3 of 4 women continues in critical condition, given dialysis

Published on: May 09, 2026 12:15 am IST
PTI |
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Kota , The condition of three out of the four women undergoing treatment for kidney infection they contracted after undergoing caesarean deliveries at a government hospital and medical college here remains critical for the fourth day on Friday.

C-section complications at Kota hospital: 3 of 4 women continues in critical condition, given dialysis

The fourth woman has indicated signs of recovery after dialysis, with satisfactory discharge of urine, officials said.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fatal infection has not been ascertained yet. The district administration has so far maintained silence on the pace of inquiry and action taken against the negligence.

The state government has sent a high-level team from Jaipur. The team is coordinating with local doctors in treating the four women, additional principal of the hospital, Dr R P Meena, told PTI.

A high-level investigation is also underway to ascertain the cause of the infection, he added.

Six women Dhanno, Sushila, Ragani, Chandrakala, Payal and Jyoti Nayak had developed complications 8-10 hours after they underwent caesarean sections at the medical college and hospital between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

According to sources, the women were housed in the geology ward of the hospital's super speciality block after the surgeries. Dr B L Patidar and Dr Neha were said to have performed the C-sections on them.

The victims' families have lodged a complaint against the doctors for negligence.

Jyoti Nayak's husband Ravi said that when his wife's condition began worsening at around 2 am on Tuesday, he informed the medical staff, but no one took a serious note until 8 am, when the six women were suddenly rushed to the nephrology ward.

Dr R P Meena refuted the allegation, claiming that as soon as the women's condition turned critical, the medical staff swung into action and shifted them to the nephrology ward.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Jaipur / C-section complications at Kota hospital: 3 of 4 women continues in critical condition, given dialysis
Home / Cities / Jaipur / C-section complications at Kota hospital: 3 of 4 women continues in critical condition, given dialysis
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