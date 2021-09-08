Day after Congress loses Jaipur Zila Pramukh seat, infighting resurfaces

Infighting in the Congress has resurfaced, a day after the party lost the Jaipur Zila Pramukh seat because of cross voting.

Despite receiving the mandate in Jaipur Zila Parishad with 27 seats, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) settling with 24 – the post of Pramukh went to the Opposition BJP as two of the ruling Congress candidates switched sides. The two belonged to Chaksu assembly constituency, where the MLA is Ved Prakash Solanki, who is considered close to Sachin Pilot.

Commenting on the people who switched sides and action that will be taken them, Rajasthan sports minister Ashok Chandna on Tuesday called them traitors. “I have no complaints with BJP but there are some who are working for them while being in Congress. They have sold themselves to BJP and the intention is clearly visible on their face,” said Chandna.

“The complaint will reach the leadership...the future course of action will be accepted by all,” said the minister.

Chandna, who is known to be close to CM Ashok Gehlot, reacted a day after the CM made a statement that the people involved in horse trading are the same ones who tried toppling the government earlier.

State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra too accepted that it was the partymen who betrayed the party. “Democracy was dismantled, robbed, and a game of bribery played in the election of Zila Pramukh in Jaipur. It is our people who have betrayed the party. We are taking the report and those stabbed in the back will not be spared,” said Dotasra addressing newspersons on Monday.

Acting swiftly, the observer for Jaipur Zila Parishad has submitted his report to Dotasra, blaming Solanki for the cross voting. “We have submitted our detailed report with facts and have recommended strict against Solanki. He betrayed the party,” said Massih.

Reacting to the direct and indirect charges, Solanki said, “The entire conspiracy is to malign the image of Pilot.”

“I take responsibility, as for cross voting it is the MLA who is responsible. But has cross voting happened only in Jaipur? What about Bharatpur, Dausa, Nagaur etc, everyone should take the responsibility and punishment should be for all,” he said.

Solanki said he had urged the state party chief and election in-charge to confine the party candidates at one place to avoid horse trading but nothing was done. “The election management and coordination should have been effective. I was continuously tsaying that our people aren’t working properly. There was no organisation –everyone was campaigning in the election but none from our side. There was no planning,” he said.

The ruling Congress government in Rajasthan managed to maintain its dominance in the election of Pradhan for 78 Panchayat Samitis held on Monday. Congress won 49 Panchayat Samitis and BJP 25. Congress and BJP both formed three Zila Parishads each, out of six where elections were held.

Political analyst Manish Godha said the Gehlot camp has got an opportunity to target the Pilot camp.

BJP MLA and spokesperson Ram Lal Sharma said the Congress infighting has been going on for years and losing Jaipur Zila Pramukh seat is the result.