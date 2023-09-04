‘There should be one nation-20 elections, otherwise...’: Kejriwal’s jibe at PM Modi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government over the ‘one nation, one election’ concept, saying that it won’t help the common man, and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of seeking votes in its name.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a public meeting in Jaipur in poll-bound Rajasthan on Monday. (PTI)

Addressing a public meeting in Jaipur in poll-bound Rajasthan, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor said that the country, instead, needs ‘one nation-one education and one treatment’.

“I feel sad that despite being in governance for nine years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking vote in the name of one nation, one election…what will people gain from it?” Kejriwal said.

“If Modi had done something in the last nine years, he would have talked about his work, but he is talking about one nation, one election, which means he did nothing,” he said.

“It should have been one nation, one education and one treatment. But Modi is under pain that in every six months he has to go among the masses, and now he is trying to work with this five-year model. If this happens, they will make the prices of gas cylinder at ₹5,000, tomato at ₹1,500 per kilogram…We will never agree with one nation, one election,” he added.

He said that it was his demand that there should be one nation and 20 elections. “If elections are held every three-months then they will do something,” he said.

“There should be one nation-20 elections. If elections are held every three months, then they will do something. Otherwise, he (Modi) will not even show his face and roam around the world and come after five years to show his face,” he said.

Kejriwal also announced six guarantees ahead of the assembly elections in the state due by the year end.

He announced free school education and free health treatment, ₹1,000 every month to women above 18 years of age. He also talked about making the state corruption-free and providing free electricity upto 300 units per month.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who was also present during the event, said that the party will make Rajasthan corruption-free on the lines of Delhi and Punjab.

He said that the AAP doesn’t make false promises. “If the intention is clear then everything is possible. Electricity is free in Punjab from July 1. 90% people get zero bills. Opponents said where will the money come from, we took action against the corrupt people,” Mann said.

Reacting to Kejriwal’s remarks, former minister and BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani said Kejriwal is suffering from Modi-phobia. “They only know to criticise people, and do not think in the interest of the country”.

He said, “In this race of freebees, the economy suffers, which is what is happening in Punjab. The AAP government in Punjab is proven to be a failure in terms of governance, and even Delhi people are realising the same now,” he said.

