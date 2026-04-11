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Diktats by khap panchayats unconstitutional, undermine rule of law: Raj HC

Diktats by khap panchayats unconstitutional, undermine rule of law: Raj HC

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 07:13 pm IST
PTI |
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Jodhpur, In a strong rebuke to extra-legal community bodies, the Rajasthan High Court has held that diktats issued by self-styled caste and khap panchayats ranging from social boycott to steep monetary penalties are unconstitutional and undermine the rule of law.

Diktats by khap panchayats unconstitutional, undermine rule of law: Raj HC

Calling the issue a serious social concern, a single bench of Justice Farjand Ali on Friday directed the Rajasthan government to frame a clear policy backed by a standard operating procedure to tackle complaints of social boycott.

The bench was hearing a batch of 11 petitions highlighting instances of coercion and ostracism across districts such as Sirohi, Barmer, Nagaur, Balotra, Jalore and Jodhpur.

The petitioners contended that despite complaints, authorities often failed to act decisively against such informal bodies.

Taking note of recurring patterns, the court observed that these caste forums function as parallel adjudicatory systems, issuing binding orders without any statutory authority.

Measures like declaring a person's 'hukkaa-paani bandh' effectively sever individuals and families from community life, the court said, adding that such practices erode dignity and violate core constitutional protection including equality, liberty and the right to life.

In a set of operational directions, the court instructed the police leadership to designate a senior officer, not below the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police, to oversee investigations into all pending cases related to social ostracism, with a mandate to complete probes within 90 days.

It also ordered the appointment of nodal officers in each district, functioning under the joint supervision of district collectors and police chiefs, to handle complaints and ensure timely redressal.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Jaipur / Diktats by khap panchayats unconstitutional, undermine rule of law: Raj HC
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Diktats by khap panchayats unconstitutional, undermine rule of law: Raj HC
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