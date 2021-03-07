IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / E-auction of wine shops draws bids worth 510 cr for Rajasthan shop
Police are on the illicit liquor trail since last July’s hooch tragedy that left more than 130 people dead in the border districts of Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur. (HT file photo)
Police are on the illicit liquor trail since last July’s hooch tragedy that left more than 130 people dead in the border districts of Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur. (HT file photo)
jaipur news

E-auction of wine shops draws bids worth 510 cr for Rajasthan shop

  • Additional commissioner, excise policy, CR Dewasi, told that the e-auction for the wine shops started three days ago whereby.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:21 PM IST

By Aabshar H Quazi

E-auction of wine shops in Rajasthan is not only witnessing an average of over 30 per cent higher bidding than the base price but also unexpected bidding of 510 crores for a wine shop carrying the base price of 70.70 lakhs.

The base price of a wine shop in Hanumangarh district's Nohar was 72.70 lakh and it was sold for 65 lakh in a lottery last year but the e-auction for the first time in the state has changed the fortunes of this wine shop which has received the highest bid of 510 crores.

When asked, additional commissioner, excise policy, CR Dewasi, told that the e-auction for the wine shops started three days ago whereby one Kiran Kanwar of Nohar got the wine shop in 510 crore bid which is nearly 708 times more than the base price.

Also read: India, China friends, but ‘rights and wrongs’ of border friction clear - Wang Yi

We have sent demand notice to the bidder who has to deposit two per cent of the bidding amount within three days otherwise his allotment will be cancelled, he said.

"If the bid winner does not deposit the money then the security deposit of over 1 lakh will be forfeited," he said.

This is not the case of Nohar only as one wine shop in Churu district was sold in a bid of 11 crores whereas another shop in Jaipur's Sanganer was sold in an e-auction for 8.91 crores.

Similarly, three wine shops in Sujangarh region of Churu district were sold for 10 crores in an e-auction while anoter was sold for 11.60 crores. Two shops in Hanumangarh district were also sold for 11 crores each, although the base price of most of these shops was between 1-2 crores only, said Dewasi.

“E-auction of the wine shops is the reason behind high bidding for wine shops,” he said.

On being asked about the average bid in the e-auction, CR Dewasi said, "The average bid is around 30 per cent higher than the base price. The base price has been calculated by adding 10 per cent in previous year's reserve price".

He said that the department got revenue of 700-800 crores on the set reserve price and later earned revenue of 10,500 crores in the last financial year, even when the liquor shops remain closed for a month due to Covid-19. He said now they are expecting 13,000 crores revenue.

"Out of the 7,665 wine shops in the state, e-auction of 3,572 wine shops have been done in the first phase which will continue till March 10," he said.

However, some wine traders are citing competition for the high bidding for getting wine shops.

As per the new excise policy of the government of Rajasthan, now liquor shop allotment will be done through e-auction instead of the earlier system of a lottery.

Earlier, there was a minimum reserve price in the liquor shop allotment in the lottery system whereby the government used to get fixed reserve price of the shops.

The aspirants will have to deposit non-refundable application fees between 40,000 to 2 lakh depending on the reserve price of liquor shops which is between 50 lakh to 2 crores.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan news
Close
In the house search of an officer, the anti-corruption bureau recovered <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7 lakh in cash and other property documents.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
In the house search of an officer, the anti-corruption bureau recovered 7 lakh in cash and other property documents.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
jaipur news

Rajasthan officers caught red-handed in Jaipur city busses bribery case

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:11 AM IST
  • Two state government officials were arrested for taking a bribe of four lakhs and Naresh Singhal, owner of Paras Travel Agency, was arrested for giving the bribe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A CCTV footage obtained from the crime scene shows the accused fleeing the spot, presumably after setting the woman on fire, DGP ML Lather said. (Representational image)
A CCTV footage obtained from the crime scene shows the accused fleeing the spot, presumably after setting the woman on fire, DGP ML Lather said. (Representational image)
jaipur news

Rape victim dies as accused, out on bail, sets her ablaze

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:55 AM IST
The woman, who was staying at her grandmother’s house, was attacked by accused Pradeep Bishnoi on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Schools, colleges, universities were closed in Rajasthan in March 2020 during the initial period of the pandemic.(Sunil Ghosh/HT file photo. Representative image)
Schools, colleges, universities were closed in Rajasthan in March 2020 during the initial period of the pandemic.(Sunil Ghosh/HT file photo. Representative image)
jaipur news

Schools, colleges in Rajasthan will have to close due to cases surge: Minister

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:15 PM IST
“Corona is spreading fast, schools and colleges will have to be closed because children are coming positive in many schools. I will talk to chief minister Ashok Gehlot and request for closure of schools, colleges and universities,” transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said while speaking to reporters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gehlot also issued a warning, saying that chances of survival are less in people who are hospitalised after not following the protocols properly.(Twitter/@ashokgehlot51)
Gehlot also issued a warning, saying that chances of survival are less in people who are hospitalised after not following the protocols properly.(Twitter/@ashokgehlot51)
jaipur news

After getting vaccinated, Rajasthan CM Gehlot ‘sends a message to the public’

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:46 PM IST
Gehlot’s comments came after he, along with state health minister Raghu Sharma, were administered the first dose of the vaccine at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MEA officials have directed the Indian embassy in Kuwait to help Kumbh Singh.(Sourced Photo)
MEA officials have directed the Indian embassy in Kuwait to help Kumbh Singh.(Sourced Photo)
jaipur news

Barmer man gets life threats from Kuwait employer, Indian embassy 'offers' help

By Mukesh Mathrani | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Barmer
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:29 PM IST
  • The brother of the man stuck in Kuwait, said the employer even used to beat his brother and threaten not to let him ever return to India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
jaipur news

Out on bail, rape accused sets woman complainant on fire in Rajasthan

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Jaipur
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:53 AM IST
Police have retrieved CCTV footage from near the crime scene that shows the man, who was out on bail, running after setting the woman on fire and then fleeing on a bike. They said the woman had lodged a rape case against Bishnoi two years ago
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health worker in PPE kit collects swab sample for Covid-19 RT-PCR test (HT photo/Representative photo)
Health worker in PPE kit collects swab sample for Covid-19 RT-PCR test (HT photo/Representative photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan: Over 200 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours amid 2nd wave fears

By Aabshar Hassan Quazi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Kota
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:31 PM IST
  • Several experts said that full-scale resumption of economic activity, near full people movement and laxity in compliance to Covid appropriate behaviour are reasons behind the recent spurt in cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Poonia raised issues related to farmers' suicide, farm loan waiver and deaths of infants in the past at a hospital in Kota.(ANI)
Poonia raised issues related to farmers' suicide, farm loan waiver and deaths of infants in the past at a hospital in Kota.(ANI)
jaipur news

Rajasthan assembly adjourned briefly after uproar by legislators

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:36 PM IST
The uproar started when BJP legislator Satish Poonia was speaking during the discussion on the budget in the House.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vasudev Devnani had expressed his displeasure over the attack on ABVP workers in Jaipur. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Vasudev Devnani had expressed his displeasure over the attack on ABVP workers in Jaipur. (HT FILE PHOTO)
jaipur news

BJP leader apologises to Speaker for member's behaviour in Rajasthan Assembly

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:43 PM IST
Speaker Joshi said the behaviour of Devnani was wrong. He was raising issue when the Chair was giving ruling.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The woman had filed a police complaint of her daughter's abduction on February 25.
The woman had filed a police complaint of her daughter's abduction on February 25.
jaipur news

Rajasthan woman alleges police inaction in daughter’s abduction, dies by suicide

By Mukesh Mathrani | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Barmer
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:25 PM IST
  • Protestors are staging a dharna with the woman’s body outside the sub divisional officer’s office in Bhinmal. They said they would not accept her body till the minor girl was rescued.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Heatwave conditions at many places with severe heatwave in isolated pockets are very likely over Vidarbha, west Rajasthan, the IMD said.(AFP)
Heatwave conditions at many places with severe heatwave in isolated pockets are very likely over Vidarbha, west Rajasthan, the IMD said.(AFP)
jaipur news

Rajasthan: About 2.5 lakh youth availed unemployment allowance since 2019

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:22 PM IST
After the commencement of the scheme from February 2019 till December 2020, 4,56,678 applications were received.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP National President JP Nadda(ANI Photo)
BJP National President JP Nadda(ANI Photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan: Nadda asks BJP officials to strengthen cadre, do self-analysis

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:36 PM IST
Addressing the 'State Executive Meeting' at Birla Auditorium, Jaipur, Nadda asked the officials to complete the formation of booth committees by September 24.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file)
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file)
jaipur news

Rajasthan Assembly passes Appropriation Bill

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:34 PM IST
With the passing of the bill, he said, an amount of 36,253.95 crore can be paid and utilised.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BKC Jombo's timing for Covid-19 vaccination is from 9 am to 5 pm. Satish Bate/HT(Satish Bate/HT)
BKC Jombo's timing for Covid-19 vaccination is from 9 am to 5 pm. Satish Bate/HT(Satish Bate/HT)
jaipur news

Rajasthan begins second phase of Covid-19 vaccination

By Jaykishan Sharma, Jaipur
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:28 PM IST
  • Health secretary Siddharth Majahan said, “The vaccination is going on smoothly across the state. People are enthusiastic".
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man gets a dose of Covid-19 vaccine. (ANI Photo)
A man gets a dose of Covid-19 vaccine. (ANI Photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan to begin phase 2 of Covid-19 vaccination on Monday

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:09 PM IST
  • Private hospitals can charge up to 250 for a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP