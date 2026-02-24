Udaipur, Elaborate security arrangements have been made around the wedding venue of actor Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandana, who are set to tie the knot at a luxury hotel here on Thursday. Elaborate security arrangements ahead of Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandana's wedding

Family members and close guests have arrived for the wedding festivities of the couple at the hotel in the outskirts of the city. Both the actors had reached Udaipur on Monday.

According to sources, pre-wedding functions are likely to be organised over two days before the main ceremony on Thursday.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made at and around the hotel venue. Private bouncers as well as police personnel have been deployed to ensure security during the wedding festivities.

The security arrangement also include restrictions on drones to avoid any leak of photographs and videos from the high profile wedding that has kept fans hooked.

Both the actors have shared hazy glimpses from the pre-wedding festivities on their Instagram stories. Rashmika posted a blurred image from what appeared to be a cricket match, with a small flag visible on the ground.

Both Vijay and Rashmika also shared pictures suggesting they played a friendly cricket match with friends at the hotel premises, which they named the "VIROSH Premier League".

Rashmika also shared an image of the pre-wedding food arrangements with the dinner table decorated with pink tulips and white flowers.

The couple, who worked together on films such as "Geetha Govindam" and "Dear Comrade", have dated for seven years but publicly confirmed the relationship only recently.

They thanked fans and followers for their constant support in a recent post, saying they would like to name their union "The Wedding of Virosh" to honour the tag given to them by fans.

Deverakonda featured in several successful Telugu films, including "Arjun Reddy" and enjoys a significant fan following across India. Mandanna, a leading actress in Telugu and Kannada cinema, gained widespread recognition with films such as "Geetha Govindam", "Pushpa: The Rise" and "Animal".

Often referred to as the "City of Lakes", Udaipur is known for its picturesque setting, palaces and heritage properties and has emerged as one of the top wedding destinations.

The city is surrounded by the Aravalli hills and is home to iconic water bodies like Lake Pichola and Fateh Sagar Lake, which have made it a sought-after destination for tourism and grand celebrations.

In recent years, Udaipur has hosted several high-profile weddings, including that of actress Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha and the daughter of US billionaire Rama Raju Mantena .

