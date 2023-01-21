Elders should think about younger generation: Sachin Pilot in address to students

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday while addressing the students at Maharaja College after inaugurating the student union office, said elders should think about the younger generation, young people should get a chance and justice should be done with them.

Without naming chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Pilot targeted him for the language he used for him in the past.

“You all know what was spoken about me (students shouted nakara-nikama). I have come amongst you. I am elder than you and it is my duty to speak the right thing and evoke good values in you. Your upbringing should be such that you give respect to others. If you give respect, you will get respect,” Pilot said.

“Language, thoughts and actions should be such that the future generation can be proud of them,” Pilot said. He said that such words or language should not be spoken for others which cannot be tolerated for self.

During a pre-budget meeting held on Wednesday, Gehlot indirectly called Pilot’s rebellion in 2020 a big ‘Corona’ in Congress. Earlier, the CM referred to him as nakara and nikama (useless).

“It is very important to balance the boneless tongue behind the 32 bars…as the word that comes out of the mouth never returns,” he said.

“During elections, we oppose our opponent, but that should be on policy and principles. For the last five days, I have only given speeches on issues. No personal allegations have been made against anyone. It is very easy to make personal criticism, abuse, speak harsh words,” he added.

Referring to the resignation of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Pilot said that she became the PM eight years ago but stepped down because she was low in public ranking and decided to work for the party.

In an indirect attack on Gehlot, Pilot said one’s upbringing should be such that he gives respect to others.

Pilot said he struggled for five years from 2013 to 2018 and that was one of the reasons why the Congress succeeded in forming the government in Rajasthan.

Pilot said he visited different districts in the last few days, addressed various “Kisan Sammelan” gatherings and got a huge response from people.

In the last few days during his Kisan Sammelan gathering in different districts, Pilot questioned his own government on the paper leak and political appointments of retired bureaucrats instead of party workers.

On Thursday, Pilot questioned the state government for not taking action against the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime for alleged corruption. He said that he hoped the present government takes action against the BJP leaders in the remaining 11 months of the Congress rule. Assembly elections in the state are due to be held in December later this year.

Earlier in the day, Gehlot addressed a public rally in the Sriganganagar district and reminded people how his government was under threat from the BJP.

He said that BJP tried to topple the Rajasthan government in 2020 and called upon Congress workers to take a pledge to again form the Congress government in Rajasthan.

“The workers should take a resolution from here that this time we have to repeat the government. We have made excellent schemes. We have made the basis of development and if our government is formed again, then Rajasthan will not lag in development,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia on Pilot’s demand of getting corruption charges of the previous government probed, said it is strange that the statements of both the big leaders (Pilot and Gehlot) are contradictory.

“It is their government, the issues were the same, and many issues they need to work on. It is better that instead of making allegations against BJP, they should look into their house,” said Poonia.

