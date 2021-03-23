Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Ensure compliance of Covid guidelines: Rajasthan CM Gehlot to officials
jaipur news

Ensure compliance of Covid guidelines: Rajasthan CM Gehlot to officials

Chairing a review meeting, the chief minister said corona warriors played a very important role in the past one year but their efforts should not go in vain because of carelessness.
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 10:59 PM IST
The CM also laid emphasis on the vaccination drive, saying Rajasthan has emerged as an example in the country.(PTI file photo)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday asked officials to ensure the compliance of fresh coronavirus guidelines to prevent a second wave of the infection in the state, according to an official statement.

Gehlot praised his government’s Covid management and said the Rajasthan model has been appreciated worldwide and to maintain this, there is a need of effective implementation of the guidelines.

The CM also laid emphasis on the vaccination drive, saying Rajasthan has emerged as an example in the country.

Principal Secretary (Home) Abhay Kumar, Health Secretary Siddharth Mahajan and other officials were present in the meeting.

