Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Ensure more Covid-19 vaccines are available to states: Rajasthan CM Gehlot to centre
jaipur news

Ensure more Covid-19 vaccines are available to states: Rajasthan CM Gehlot to centre

"The Union Health Ministry should leave statistics and ensure more vaccines are available to the states. If the third wave affects children, then the country will never forgive," Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted.
PTI | , Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 12:37 PM IST
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(HT Photo )

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday that the Union Health Ministry should provide more vaccines to states instead of highlighting vaccination statistics. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan should have put vaccine production on top priority and if necessary, more companies should be allowed and encouraged to produce vaccines by changing the law, he said.

"The Union Health Ministry should leave statistics and ensure more vaccines are available to the states. If the third wave affects children, then the country will never forgive," Gehlot tweeted. 

In a country with a population of 130 crore, if vaccines are not provided soon and the third wave of coronavirus starts affecting children, then the situation of lack of oxygen and medicines will be worse than the second wave and saving children lives will be difficult, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cm ashok gehlot covid-19 coronavirus covid-19 vaccination drive
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Yaas Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP