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Examined CCTV, NEET aspirant's death in Kota hostel was suicide due to stress: Police

Examined CCTV, NEET aspirant's death in Kota hostel was suicide due to stress: Police

Published on: May 03, 2026 04:40 pm IST
PTI |
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Kota May 3 The death of a NEET aspirant from Uttarakhand who fell from his hostel building here will be treated as a case of suicide after the CCTV footage was examined, police said on Sunday.

Examined CCTV, NEET aspirant's death in Kota hostel was suicide due to stress: Police

Police said Dixit Prasad from Almora in Uttarakhand was depressed and had stress related to his tests. He died after allegedly jumping from the sixth floor of a building in Landmark City on Saturday, a day before pre-medical tests were to be held on Sunday.

He had been preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test at a coaching institute here for the last two years and had been living in a fourth-floor room in the building, police said.

Police, initially on Saturday, said he may have died due to an accidental fall from the building.

Examining the CCTV footage and the suicide note recovered from his room revealed that Prasad climbed to the 6th floor and jumped to his death, Circle Inspector at Kunhadi police station, Devesh Bhardwaj, told PTI.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Jaipur / Examined CCTV, NEET aspirant's death in Kota hostel was suicide due to stress: Police
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Examined CCTV, NEET aspirant's death in Kota hostel was suicide due to stress: Police
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