IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Farm laws being opposed across the country, should be withdrawn: Sachin Pilot
Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Friday said opposition parties will continue to support the farmers' agitation against the three farm laws(Twitter/SachinPilot )
Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Friday said opposition parties will continue to support the farmers' agitation against the three farm laws(Twitter/SachinPilot )
jaipur news

Farm laws being opposed across the country, should be withdrawn: Sachin Pilot

  • Congress leader Sachin Pilot said he condemned the incident at Red Fort but the government was using this as an excuse to file criminal cases against farmers
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Jaipur, Hindustan Times
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:06 PM IST
Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Friday attended a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Dausa, where a resolution asking the Centre to repeal the three new farm laws and withdraw cases filed against farmers for the violence during tractor rally on Republic Day, was passed.


The resolution has also sought compensation for families of the farmers who have died during the protests which started in November last year.

Addressing the Mahapanchayat, Pilot said, “While making these laws none of the state governments or farmers’ organisations were consulted. These laws were passed in Parliament in haste and imposed on the country. The government of India claims these farm laws are in the interest of the farmers but they are being opposed across the country.”

“The farmers are protesting in a Gandhian manner but the way barricades have been put up, and electricity and water supply discontinued, it is unjustified,” Pilot said, adding that Congress president Sonia Gandhi and leader Rahul Gandhi have supported the farmers throughout the agitation.

The Mahapanchayat, held under the banner of Kisan Mahapanchayat, submitted a memorandum to district collector demanding a repeal of the laws. “We will not step back, till these demands are met,” Pilot said.

Friday’s gathering was the second Kisan Mahapanchayat to be held in Dausa in the past four days. Smaller Kisan Panchayats have been held in several parts of Rajasthan, including in the Jat dominated Shekhawati belt of the state.


Condemning the violence that erupted during the tractor parade, Pilot said, “The opposition parties are supporting the farmers. The issue is not of a party or leader but of the farmers.” On Saturday, the Congress leader will address a Mahapanchayat in Bharatpur, Chaksu and Bayana, each.

Targeting the Congress for allegedly misleading the farmers, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said, “Congress itself made such promises in the manifesto. The GoI is continuously holding talks with the farmers and is committed to resolve it on a positive note.”

Ram Lal Jat, head of Kisan Mahapanchayat, Rajasthan, has appealed the farmers in the state to support Sanyukt Kisan Morcha’s call for a Chakka Jam (traffic blockade) on February 6.

Thousands of farmers have been camping at Delhi’s borders since November last year, seeking a repeal of the three farm laws, which they say will erode their bargaining power, weaken a system of assured prices, and leave them vulnerable to exploitation by big agri businesses.

The government has maintained that the laws aim to ease restrictions on farm trade by setting up free markets, allow traders to stockpile large stocks of food for future sales and lay down a framework for contract farming.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
repeal of farm law sachin pilot farmers protest

Related Stories

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said apart from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will also be exempt of tomorrow's chakka jam.
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said apart from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will also be exempt of tomorrow's chakka jam.
india news

Chakka Jam tomorrow: Timing, services to be affected | All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:26 PM IST
Congress has extended support to farmers 'chakka jam' which will be observed in all states, except Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
READ FULL STORY
Protesting farmers took out a tractor march on January 26, which turned violent.(AP)
Protesting farmers took out a tractor march on January 26, which turned violent.(AP)
india news

Chakka jam: Delhi Police monitoring social media, tightening overall security

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:18 PM IST
Protesting farmers' unions have called a 3-hour, pan-India road blockade on February 6, protesting internet suspensions.
READ FULL STORY
Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot.(PTI)
Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot.(PTI)
india news

Sachin Pilot targets Centre over farm laws issue

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:14 PM IST
Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November 28.
READ FULL STORY
Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Agriculture minister fires ‘khoon ki kheti’ jibe at Congress in Parliament

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:33 PM IST
The agriculture minister also underlined that the government's offer to amend the laws did not mean it had any flaws.
READ FULL STORY
Farmers at Tikri Border during their ongoing protest against farm law, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
Farmers at Tikri Border during their ongoing protest against farm law, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
india news

‘Farmers forced to fight for justice’: Congress’ Anand Sharma in Rajya Sabha

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:47 PM IST
Anand Sharma also held the central government responsible for the ‘situation that has arisen’ as the farmers’ protests entered day 72.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Friday said opposition parties will continue to support the farmers' agitation against the three farm laws(Twitter/SachinPilot )
Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Friday said opposition parties will continue to support the farmers' agitation against the three farm laws(Twitter/SachinPilot )
jaipur news

Farm laws being opposed across the country, should be withdrawn: Sachin Pilot

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur, Hindustan Times
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:06 PM IST
  • Congress leader Sachin Pilot said he condemned the incident at Red Fort but the government was using this as an excuse to file criminal cases against farmers
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Bollywood actor Salman Khan.
File photo: Bollywood actor Salman Khan.
jaipur news

Blackbuck case: Rajasthan HC exempts Salman Khan from appearing in person

By Dinesh Bothra , Jodhpur
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:25 PM IST
  • A case was registered against Salman Khan at the Luni police station on October 15, 1998, in the Arms Act. The trial court had acquitted him on January 18, 2017.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police is trying to analyse calls recorded in nearby cellular towers for clues.(Getty Images)
Police is trying to analyse calls recorded in nearby cellular towers for clues.(Getty Images)
jaipur news

In another temple robbery in Jaipur, 4 octal metal idols stolen on Friday

By Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:08 PM IST
  • The CCTV footage of the nearby areas are being scanned by the control room located at the office of Jaipur city police commissioner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SpiceJet stopped its flight to the city from January 28, citing high cost and low passenger load. (Reuters)(Reuters)
SpiceJet stopped its flight to the city from January 28, citing high cost and low passenger load. (Reuters)(Reuters)
jaipur news

Jaisalmer locals sign deal to keep flights to city operational to save tourism

By Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:29 PM IST
  • According to the agreement signed between SpiceJet and Jaisalmer development committee, the operational cost of flights will be calculated for 15 days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The complainant alleges she was tricked into physical relationship by the MLA (HT FILE)
The complainant alleges she was tricked into physical relationship by the MLA (HT FILE)
jaipur news

Rajasthan BJP MLA booked for raping Neemuch woman on pretext of marriage

By Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:22 PM IST
  • The complainant said she had met MLA Bheel in a social function held in Neemuch some years ago, after which they came closer and shared details of their 'unsatisfactory' relationship with their partners.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BSF jawans continue their vigil along the Indo-Pakistan International Border in Amritsar.(HT archive)
BSF jawans continue their vigil along the Indo-Pakistan International Border in Amritsar.(HT archive)
india news

Rajasthan HC issues notice on illegal mining hazard near Indo-Pak border

By Dinesh Bothra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jodhpur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:39 PM IST
  • It is also alleged that the state government was issuing permits for excavation of minerals at some areas situated barely one km away from the international borders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for Covid-19 infection.(Bachchan Kumar / HT Photo)
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for Covid-19 infection.(Bachchan Kumar / HT Photo)
india news

Rajasthan makes Covid test mandatory to participate in religious festivals

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:18 PM IST
The mass gathering events, said the secretary, have the potential to facilitate the transmission of the virus and disrupt the gains made by the country in Covid19 management.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The second phase of vaccination drive has started today in Rajasthan(Bloomberg)
The second phase of vaccination drive has started today in Rajasthan(Bloomberg)
jaipur news

Rajasthan: Frontline workers will have to give reason for not getting vaccinated

By Sachin Saini | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:30 PM IST
  • Over 3.36 lakh medical healthcare personnel have been vaccinated against the target of 5.47 lakh in Rajasthan since January 16.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The fraud was committed taking advantage of the glitch created by power failure in ATM functioning, suggests the complaint.(Indranil Bhoumik/Mint File Photo)
The fraud was committed taking advantage of the glitch created by power failure in ATM functioning, suggests the complaint.(Indranil Bhoumik/Mint File Photo)
jaipur news

74.95 lakh siphoned-off from SBI bank ATMs in Rajasthan, authorities clueless

By Mukesh Mathrani | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Barmer
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:23 AM IST
  • The complaint was lodged by the bank authorities on February 3, almost a month after the fraud first came into light on January 5.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A complaint has been lodged against Congress MLA Zahida Khan and 3 others in Rajasthan. (Facebook)
A complaint has been lodged against Congress MLA Zahida Khan and 3 others in Rajasthan. (Facebook)
jaipur news

Rajasthan Congress MLA booked for assaulting a 52-year-old

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:04 PM IST
  • The MLA has denied all allegations as 'baseless' and 'politically' motivated
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bribery in public services continues to plague India.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Bribery in public services continues to plague India.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
jaipur news

Rajasthan IPS officer Manish Agarwal linked to extortion racket, arrested

By Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:00 AM IST
  • The IPS officer was allegedly involved in the extortion bid of a road construction contractor in connivance with other government officials.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje.(PTI Photo)
Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje.(PTI Photo)
jaipur news

Vasundhara Raje's hour-long meeting with Shah surprises many

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:14 PM IST
  • Raje, in last one week, has met BJP chief JP Nadda, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The election was held across 20 districts of the State on January 28.(PTI/ File photo)
The election was held across 20 districts of the State on January 28.(PTI/ File photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan local body polls: Congress secures 1,197 wards, BJP 1,140

ANI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:55 AM IST
The Bahujan Samaj Party secured one seat, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) secured three, IND secured 634, National Congress Party secured 46 and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party secured 13.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajmer: Congress party workers during the counting of votes for Rajasthan Municipal Election 2021 result, in Ajmer, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_31_2021_000185B)(PTI)
Ajmer: Congress party workers during the counting of votes for Rajasthan Municipal Election 2021 result, in Ajmer, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_31_2021_000185B)(PTI)
jaipur news

Congress wins Rajasthan municipal polls in neck-to-neck fight with BJP

By HT Correspondent, Kota
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:11 PM IST
  • However, the BJP has won a majority in the Ajmer Municipal Corporation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Addressing media persons, Gehlot said the scheme will cover two-thirds of the total population of the state.(HT Photo)
Addressing media persons, Gehlot said the scheme will cover two-thirds of the total population of the state.(HT Photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan launches health insurance scheme, 1.10 crore families to benefit

ANI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:03 AM IST
Ayushman Bharat Mahatma Gandhi Rajasthan Swasthya Bima Yojana is aimed to benefit 1.10 crore families in the state and the beneficiary family will be able to get free treatment of up to 5 lakh every year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP