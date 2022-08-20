Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Four killed, 24 injured in collision between tractor and truck in Rajasthan's Pali

Four killed, 24 injured in collision between tractor and truck in Rajasthan's Pali

jaipur news
Published on Aug 20, 2022 03:00 AM IST

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar – who is from Rajasthan – and prime minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident.

Visuals from the accident site. (ANI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

At least four people were killed and 24 injured in a collision between a tractor-trolley and a trailer truck in Rajasthan's Pali district on Friday night, police said.

“The accident took place on a highway in the district's Sumerpur police station area. Those injured are being treated at hospitals in Sumerpur, Pali and Shivganj (Sirohi),” Pali Police informed on Twitter.

According to reports, the tractor was carrying pilgrims, who were returning from Jaisalmer's Ramdevra after visiting a temple of folk deity Bama Ramdev in that city.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who hails from Rajasthan, and prime minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident.

RELATED STORIES

“Anguished by the loss of lives in a road accident in Pali, Rajasthan. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the Vice President's office tweeted, quoting VP Dhankhar.

Meanwhile, PM Modi described the accident as ‘saddening’, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. “In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a speedy recovery of those injured,” the prime minister said, according to his office.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
accident rajasthan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP