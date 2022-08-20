Four killed, 24 injured in collision between tractor and truck in Rajasthan's Pali

At least four people were killed and 24 injured in a collision between a tractor-trolley and a trailer truck in Rajasthan's Pali district on Friday night, police said.

“The accident took place on a highway in the district's Sumerpur police station area. Those injured are being treated at hospitals in Sumerpur, Pali and Shivganj (Sirohi),” Pali Police informed on Twitter.

According to reports, the tractor was carrying pilgrims, who were returning from Jaisalmer's Ramdevra after visiting a temple of folk deity Bama Ramdev in that city.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who hails from Rajasthan, and prime minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident.

“Anguished by the loss of lives in a road accident in Pali, Rajasthan. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the Vice President's office tweeted, quoting VP Dhankhar.

Meanwhile, PM Modi described the accident as ‘saddening’, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. “In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a speedy recovery of those injured,” the prime minister said, according to his office.

(With inputs from PTI)

