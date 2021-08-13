Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Four-year-old raped and murdered in Jaipur

By Sachin Saini
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 05:33 PM IST
Representational Image. (HT file photo)

A four-year-old girl, who went missing on Wednesday, was allegedly raped and murdered in Jaipur, police said and added her body was found near a pond on Thursday. Her family has refused to conduct her last rites until the accused are arrested.

Umesh Kumar, a police officer, said the girl’s body was recovered around 5-7 km from her house. “Police teams have been formed for the identification and arrest of the accused.”

A second police officer said the girl’s post-mortem report is awaited and prima facie it appears to be an unnatural death and rape cannot be ruled out.

The body was shifted to a mortuary of a local hospital as the girl’s family members have refused to accept it and are demanded the arrest of the accused, he said. The second officer said the police are close to identifying the accused and soon he will be arrested.

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Lal Sharma said rapes in Jaipur and Barmer indicate the government of Rajasthan has failed to protect girls. “Either the chief minister (Ashok Gehlot) should resign on moral grounds or ensure strict action against the people who commit such crimes,” he said.

A girl in the Barmer district was tied and raped multiple times on Wednesday, police said and added the accused was arrested of Friday.

Deputy police superintendent Seema Chopra said the girl was grazing her goats when the accused abducted her and took her to an isolated place, where she was raped multiple times.

