close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Jaipur News / Freezing cold wave grips Kashmir as mercury dips several notches below freezing point

Freezing cold wave grips Kashmir as mercury dips several notches below freezing point

ANI |
Jan 01, 2024 12:38 PM IST

The minimum temperature in the summer capital of Srinagar dropped to minus 5.2 degrees Celsius on Monday morning, a weather official said.

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 1 (ANI): Kashmir Valley witnessed a bone-chilling first day of the New Year as the minimum temperature dropped several degrees below freezing point in many areas on Monday.

HT Image
HT Image

The minimum temperature in the summer capital of Srinagar dropped to minus 5.2 degrees Celsius in the morning, a weather official said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

As Kashmir grapples with the extreme cold, the impact on daily life and infrastructure is palpable.

The freezing temperatures have made daily activities a challenge for residents.

"The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir was minus 5.4 at night. Wherever we pour water it freezes. People are coming in large numbers to enjoy the weather. Yesterday, there was a big celebration in front of Lal Chowk. We pray that if there is snowfall then the cold will subside a little because our children and elders have fallen ill," a local in Srinagar told ANI.

Dal Lake and other water bodies which attract tourists and locals for rides have frozen.

Fog has made visibility extremely poor on the road during the morning

However, tourists are enjoying the weather.

"We reached here only last night. In the morning we see that a thin layer of snow has accumulated. The way the weather is, we think we will enjoy it a lot," a tourist from Jaipur said.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted the same weather for the Union Territory for the whole week with minimum temperature likely to hover between minus 1 and 8 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out