Gehlot’s weak leadership denied development to people in Rajasthan: Piyush Goyal

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Monday hit out at Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot saying the latter had only been busy in saving his weak government in the state for the past four and a half years and denied benefits of development to the people.

Union minister Piyush Goyal accused the Gehlot government of stalling the plans of the Modi government. (PTI image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a gathering in Jaipur, Goyal said, “In Rajasthan, we have seen a weak leadership that is only trying to save its chair, nepotism, busy in internal wranglings and accusing its own MLAs of corruption… the government has been steeped in corruption and failed to push development in the state… not bringing development schemes and denying people the fruits of development is also corruption”.

He said the nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government have transformed lives of 140 crore Indians by providing basic needs such as health, education, water, food, electricity and pushed infrastructure development.

Also Read: Union minister Piyush Goyal discusses trade agreement between India, Canada

“In the nine years, the benefits of the government’s schemes have reached even the marginalised sections,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“For the first time the tax payers money is being spent on development of the country without any corruption which has speeded up development of infrastructure projects like highways, airports and railroads, and expressways”, he added.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson and MP Rajyavardhan Rathore also hit out the state government.

Taking a dig at the Gehlot-led government, Rathore said, “This is not the Gehlot government, but the Gehloot government which has looted the public for four and a half years. The MLAs and ministers are involved in illegal mining. The government failed to prevent question paper leaks, crime has risen alarmingly, and law and order has collapsed,” he said.

Hitting out at the Congress government in Rajasthan, Goyal said the people do not want a government that believes in appeasement but one that works for development.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Accusing the state government of blocking the schemes of the central government, he said the Centre has approved a plan of ₹5,782 crore to bring water from Chambal in Alwar, but the “corrupt Gehlot government has blocked that too”.

Reacting to the accusations, Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi said the BJP is spreading lies.

He said Rajasthan has given impetus to infrastructure projects.

“Roads, highways, link roads, and smart cities are all being developed by the Gehlot government,” he said.

“Loot is being done by the Modi government which has left people reeling under inflation. We are giving relief to the people, whether it was during the Covid-19 pandemic or through our free medicine scheme, free health insurance, subsidised gas cylinders or free electricity,” added Chaturvedi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON