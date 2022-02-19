Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Harassed by wife and in-laws, man drowns self in pond in Rajasthan's Dungarpur

In the video shared on social media before suicide, deceased Bharat Yadav, alleged that he was tortured by his wife, mother-in-law, father-in-law, and brother-in-law.
The body of deceased, Bharat Yadav, was handed over to the relatives after a post mortem, and a case was registered under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), police said. (Representative image)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 11:30 PM IST
PTI | , Jaipur

A 28-year-old man committed suicide allegedly due to being harassed by his wife and in-laws by jumping into a pond in Dungarpur district on Saturday, police here said.

The deceased, Bharat Yadav, even recorded a testimony in a video before jumping into the Ransagar pond, Sadar Police Station SHO Hazarilal said.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the relatives after a post mortem, and a case was registered under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), he said.

In the video shared on social media before suicide, Yadav alleged that he was tortured by his wife, mother-in-law, father-in-law, and brother-in-law.

The matter is being further investigated, police said.

