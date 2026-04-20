Jodhpur, The Rajasthan High Court on Monday reserved its order on an appeal by self-styled godman Asaram against his conviction and life sentence in a case of sexual assault of a minor.

HC reserves order on Asaram's plea challenging conviction for sexual assault on minor

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A trial court in Jodhpur had in April 2018 sentenced Asaram, 85, to imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life in the case.

A division bench of Justices Arun Monga and Yogendra Kumar Purohit concluded marathon hearings after final submissions from both sides. The proceedings were conducted in a time-bound manner following directions from the Supreme Court in December 2025, which had asked for the disposal of pending appeals within three months.

Arguments on behalf of the defence concluded earlier this month, while the victim's counsel, P C Solanki, wrapped up rebuttals before the bench reserved the matter on Monday.

Acting on the apex court's instructions, the High Court had scheduled day-to-day hearings from February 16, making it clear that adjournments would not be routinely granted.

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{{^usCountry}} Asaram was arrested in 2013 for allegedly assaulting a minor at his ashram in Manai village near Jodhpur. He was later convicted by a Special POCSO court under the then presiding judge, Madhusudan Sharma. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Asaram was arrested in 2013 for allegedly assaulting a minor at his ashram in Manai village near Jodhpur. He was later convicted by a Special POCSO court under the then presiding judge, Madhusudan Sharma. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the same case, co-accused Shiva and Shilpi were handed 20-year jail terms, while two others, Sharad and Prakash, were acquitted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the same case, co-accused Shiva and Shilpi were handed 20-year jail terms, while two others, Sharad and Prakash, were acquitted. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Some of the co-accused secured a suspension of sentence and are currently out on bail. Asaram himself has been on temporary bail since October 29, 2025, on medical grounds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some of the co-accused secured a suspension of sentence and are currently out on bail. Asaram himself has been on temporary bail since October 29, 2025, on medical grounds. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Separately, Asaram has sought an extension of his interim bail, citing medical concerns, and sought an urgent consideration on April 15 as the existing relief nears expiry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Separately, Asaram has sought an extension of his interim bail, citing medical concerns, and sought an urgent consideration on April 15 as the existing relief nears expiry. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the High Court declined, saying that the bail application would be taken up as per the schedule fixed by the registry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the High Court declined, saying that the bail application would be taken up as per the schedule fixed by the registry. {{/usCountry}}

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