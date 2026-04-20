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HC reserves order on Asaram's plea challenging conviction for sexual assault on minor

HC reserves order on Asaram's plea challenging conviction for sexual assault on minor

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 05:49 pm IST
PTI |
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Jodhpur, The Rajasthan High Court on Monday reserved its order on an appeal by self-styled godman Asaram against his conviction and life sentence in a case of sexual assault of a minor.

HC reserves order on Asaram's plea challenging conviction for sexual assault on minor

A trial court in Jodhpur had in April 2018 sentenced Asaram, 85, to imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life in the case.

A division bench of Justices Arun Monga and Yogendra Kumar Purohit concluded marathon hearings after final submissions from both sides. The proceedings were conducted in a time-bound manner following directions from the Supreme Court in December 2025, which had asked for the disposal of pending appeals within three months.

Arguments on behalf of the defence concluded earlier this month, while the victim's counsel, P C Solanki, wrapped up rebuttals before the bench reserved the matter on Monday.

Acting on the apex court's instructions, the High Court had scheduled day-to-day hearings from February 16, making it clear that adjournments would not be routinely granted.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Jaipur / HC reserves order on Asaram's plea challenging conviction for sexual assault on minor
Home / Cities / Jaipur / HC reserves order on Asaram's plea challenging conviction for sexual assault on minor
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