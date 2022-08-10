His engagement cancelled, Rajasthan man chops off her father’s nose in Barmer

BARMER: A 55-year-old man’s nose was chopped off by a group of men in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Wednesday after he cancelled his daughter’s engagement with one of the accused, police said.

The victim, Kamal Singh Bhati, a resident of Jhafanli village under Sheo police station area, has been admitted to hospital.

Police said the accused sliced off Bhati’s nose and took it along when they fled the spot.

Barmer circle officer Anand Singh Rajpurohit said Kamal Singh’s nose was chopped off after a dispute over the engagement of his daughter. He added that efforts to nab the accused are being made.

Kamal Singh’s relatives told reporters that he fixed his daughter’s engagement to a man in Suwala village. But he decided not to marry her into the family over concerns for her safety. The relatives alleged that a niece who was married into the same extended family had been killed over dowry.

The prospective groom’s family considered the rejection as a huge insult and tried to pressure Kamal Singh into changing his mind, even threatening him. On Wednesday, they attacked Kamal Singh when he was going to the farm, brutally thrashed him and finally cut off his nose to exact revenge.