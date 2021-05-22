Home / Cities / Jaipur News / 'I was anguished': Congress' Hemaram Choudhary on resigning from MLA post
The MLA who was among 19 legislators who rebelled last year against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot under former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot’s leadership, is also said to be dissatisfied with the government over the alleged stoppage of the developmental work in his assembly constituency.
PTI | , Barmer, Rajasthan
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 06:10 PM IST
Hemaram Choudhary (R) speaks to a doctor at a healthcare centre in Rajasthan,(ANI/Twitter)

Congress MLA Hemaram Choudhary on Saturday said he was “anguished” over some issues and that was why he sent his resignation to the assembly speaker. The MLA who was among 19 legislators who rebelled last year against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot under former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot’s leadership, is also said to be dissatisfied with the government over the alleged stoppage of the developmental work in his assembly constituency.

Choudhary, however, did not elaborate on what caused anguish to him. The legislator said the Rajasthan unit president of the Congress, Govind Singh Dotasra had spoken to him and it is now for him how he sorts out the issue. “I have sent my resignation and now the speaker has to look into it. Party's state president talked to me and said it is a family matter of the party. He is head of the party in the state and it is for him to sort out the issue,” he told reporters here.

Gudhamalani MLA Choudhary said he has resigned but talking about it is not his top priority. “The Covid-19 pandemic is there and people are dying. I visited anti-covid centres in my constituency and took stock of the situation and arrangements there. This is the top priority for me at present,” he said.

