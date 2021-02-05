In another temple robbery in Jaipur, 4 octal metal idols stolen on Friday
- The CCTV footage of the nearby areas are being scanned by the control room located at the office of Jaipur city police commissioner.
Four-days after 30 idols were stolen from a Jain temple in Jaipur, another Jain temple in the city was robbed of precious idols and ornaments on early Friday morning.
Around 3.15 am on Friday, four to five masked men entered the temple premises from the terrace of the neighbouring house. The robbers slipped inside the temple after removing a net cover, alerting the guards Ashish Yadav and Navratan.
“When the two guards woke-up, the accused threatened them with a pistol and tied them up. They took the keys to the temple and made away with four idols of lord Parshvanath, made up of ‘ashtadhatu’ (octal metal), and a silver throne,” said a city police official.
At around 3.27am, the guards somehow untied themselves and informed the officials of the temple committee, following which, police were informed and an investigation was launched.
“The CCTV footage of the nearby areas are being scanned by the control room located at the office of city police commissioner. Also, the calls recorded at the nearest cell phone towers are being analyzed to trace the suspects,” the police official said.
On Monday, thirty antique idols were stolen from Digambar Jain temple in Ghati Ki Guni area of Jaipur. The stolen statues, made of ashtadhatu (octal metal) and stone, were around 500-years old.
The thieves had locked the temple priest’s and a female mendicant in two rooms. When the priest broke open the door, he found all locks on the temple premises broken.
“There is a high possibility of one gang’s hand behind both the incidents. Both the cases will be sorted out soon,” said Anand Srivastava, commissioner of police, Jaipur city.
