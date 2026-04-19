...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Increased screen time among children leading to reduced attention spans, disturbed sleep: Study

Increased screen time among children leading to reduced attention spans, disturbed sleep: Study

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 05:20 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Jaipur, The rising screen time among children is causing behavioural changes, with many increasingly showing signs of poor concentration, loneliness and sleep disturbances, a study conducted at the Rajasthan government's Sawai Man Singh Hospital has found.

Increased screen time among children leading to reduced attention spans, disturbed sleep: Study

The study was conducted by senior psychologist Dr Jayshree Jain on 150 children in the age group of 10 to 16. It involved interactions with the children and their parents, along with behavioural observation.

Jain told PTI that the findings revealed that 72 per cent of the children used mobile phones for three to six hours daily.

While 60 per cent of them reported having trouble focusing while studying, 48 per cent exhibited irritability and aggressive behaviour, and 41 per cent suffered from sleep-related issues due to late-night mobile usage. Additionally, 35 per cent of the children had reduced communication with family members, she said.

"Excessive mobile use is leading to dependency and children are feeling restless without access to their devices. Other behavioural patterns include lying to parents about usage and frequent checking of social media," she said.

 
screen time jaipur children
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Increased screen time among children leading to reduced attention spans, disturbed sleep: Study
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Increased screen time among children leading to reduced attention spans, disturbed sleep: Study
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.