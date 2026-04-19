Jaipur, The rising screen time among children is causing behavioural changes, with many increasingly showing signs of poor concentration, loneliness and sleep disturbances, a study conducted at the Rajasthan government's Sawai Man Singh Hospital has found. Increased screen time among children leading to reduced attention spans, disturbed sleep: Study

The study was conducted by senior psychologist Dr Jayshree Jain on 150 children in the age group of 10 to 16. It involved interactions with the children and their parents, along with behavioural observation.

Jain told PTI that the findings revealed that 72 per cent of the children used mobile phones for three to six hours daily.

While 60 per cent of them reported having trouble focusing while studying, 48 per cent exhibited irritability and aggressive behaviour, and 41 per cent suffered from sleep-related issues due to late-night mobile usage. Additionally, 35 per cent of the children had reduced communication with family members, she said.

"Excessive mobile use is leading to dependency and children are feeling restless without access to their devices. Other behavioural patterns include lying to parents about usage and frequent checking of social media," she said.

Symptoms of anxiety and depression were also observed in several cases.

Jain warned that such patterns could develop into psychological and behavioural dependence, comparable to other forms of addiction.

The psychologist explained that social media and short videos trigger the release of dopamine, a hormone associated with pleasure, reinforcing repeated usage.

"Lack of goals, physical activity or creative engagement further increases children's inclination towards mobile devices," she said.

Jain said families play a crucial role in regulating screen time.

"Parents should set limits, create phone-free routines such as keeping devices aside during meals, and encourage children to engage in sports, reading and creative pursuits. Spending quality family time can help foster positive behaviour among children," she said.

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