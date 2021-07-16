Increasing big cat population at Ranthambore Tiger Reserve a concern, CM calls for expert panel

The increasing tiger population at Ranthambore Tiger Reserve (RTR) in Sawai Madhopur district has become a concern for the Rajasthan government with territorial fights and man-animal conflict due to dispersal out of the Reserve area, officials said.

Two days back, tigress Arrrowhead (T-84) was spotted with three cubs. The big cat population in RTR’s has reached 79, including 28 cubs and sub-adults living in an area of 1,334 square kilometres, making it the third most congested habitats of felines in India after the Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand and Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

In a recent development, after the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change get the permission, tigress Ridhi will be relocated to Sariska Tiger Reserve as she and her sister Siddhi have injured each other number of times claiming a territory. Five months back in January, two-and-half-year-old tigress Ridhi had received 14 stitches on the tongue after getting injured in a territorial fight with her sibling Siddhi.

In wake of the growing population and infights, the CM has directed the officials to form a panel of experts to suggest shifting tigers.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot in the meeting of the State Wildlife Board held on Thursday, directed the officials to form a panel of experts. The panel will suggest shifting the increasing number of tigers to other sanctuary areas; and ways to develop Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve and the newly formed Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve in Bundi, said an official release.

Gehlot said that the state government is working on a plan to develop new tiger reserves in the state to provide safe shelter to the tigers in line with their increasing population in the state. “It is a matter of happiness that the Ramgarh Wildlife Sanctuary in Bundi region has recently been approved by the NTCA as a Tiger Reserve. Now, it is our endeavour to promote the conservation of tigers and other wildlife in Kumbhalgarh Sanctuary and other forest areas,” he said.