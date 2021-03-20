IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / India suffered least damage due to effective management of Covid: Rajasthan guv
Addressing an online programme, 'Economy During Covid-19', the governor also lauded India for supplying coronavirus vaccines to other countries.
Addressing an online programme, 'Economy During Covid-19', the governor also lauded India for supplying coronavirus vaccines to other countries.
jaipur news

India suffered least damage due to effective management of Covid: Rajasthan guv

During the programme, the governor also honoured Bollywood actor Sonu Sood with the Justice Narendra Singh Memorial International Peace Award for his philanthropic services during the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:35 PM IST

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday said India suffered the least damage due to coronavirus owing to the effective management of the pandemic.

Addressing an online programme, 'Economy During Covid-19', the governor also lauded India for supplying coronavirus vaccines to other countries.

Mishra said the Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc across the world and no one was left untouched by its impact.

India suffered the least damage due to the effective management of the pandemic. The timely measures adopted by the country became an example for the entire world, he said.

Schemes were launched across the country to make the youth self-reliant, which increased the confidence of the public and gave a boost to the economy, he added.

Mishra said India is not only manufacturing vaccines against Covid-19 but has also taken the initiative to supply them to other countries.

Till date, he said, India has exported more than 16 million doses of vaccine to 20 countries.

"India successfully vaccinated 7 million citizens within 24 days. It took the United States 26 days and Britain 46 to achieve this goal," he added.

During the programme, the governor also honoured Bollywood actor Sonu Sood with the Justice Narendra Singh Memorial International Peace Award for his philanthropic services during the pandemic.

Sood helped scores of migrant workers reach home to different parts of the country by arranging buses and flights for them during the nationwide lockdown imposed early last year to contain the spread of Covid-19.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Representative Image
Representative Image
jaipur news

Possible that children watch porn after online classes, says Rajasthan DGP

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:33 PM IST
Speaking to reporters on the issue of women’s safety in Rajasthan, DGP ML Lather also urged parents to keep an eye on what their children do on smartphones, besides attending online classes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CM Ashok Gehlot claims to have provided around 1.7 lakh new jobs during his government’s 2.5 year tenure.
CM Ashok Gehlot claims to have provided around 1.7 lakh new jobs during his government’s 2.5 year tenure.
jaipur news

Gehlot announces 5 lakh health insurance under Chiranjeevi Yojna from May 1

By Sachin Saini
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:32 PM IST
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also announced an increase in the annual area development fund for MLAs from 2.25 crore to 5 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jaipur, India - October 10, 2020: CM Ashok Gehlot addressing the State Level Farmers' Meet to protest new farm laws, at Birla Auditorium, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, on Saturday, October 10, 2020. (Photo by Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)
Jaipur, India - October 10, 2020: CM Ashok Gehlot addressing the State Level Farmers' Meet to protest new farm laws, at Birla Auditorium, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, on Saturday, October 10, 2020. (Photo by Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)
jaipur news

New Covid-19 cases tripled within a week in Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot takes stock

By Jaykishan Sharma
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:29 AM IST
More than 300 new Coronavirus positive cases were reported on each of the last two days in the state and the total number of active cases had gone past the three-thousand mark, said a senior state health official.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students in classes 1 to 5 in Rajasthan schools will be promoted without holding final examinations.
Students in classes 1 to 5 in Rajasthan schools will be promoted without holding final examinations.
jaipur news

Class 1 to 5 in Rajasthan schools to be promoted without exams due to Covid-19

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:33 AM IST
Schools had to shut down last year due to Covid-19 pandemic, leading to disruptions in academic session.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The controversy around phone tapping erupted in July last year when former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs rebelled against chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(HT Archive/For Representative Purposes Only)
The controversy around phone tapping erupted in July last year when former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs rebelled against chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(HT Archive/For Representative Purposes Only)
jaipur news

In state assembly, Rajasthan govt denies tapping phones of MLAs and MPs

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:15 AM IST
  • The BJP, however, sought an inquiry led by the Central Bureau of Investigation and created a ruckus in the assembly which led to adjournment of the House twice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The controversy around phone tapping erupted in July last year during the political crisis that was caused due to the rebellion of Congress MLAs against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's leadership.(HT Photo)
The controversy around phone tapping erupted in July last year during the political crisis that was caused due to the rebellion of Congress MLAs against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's leadership.(HT Photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan minister says CM will resign if phone tapping claims are proven

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:16 PM IST
Rejecting the BJP's allegations on phone tapping, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal said the saffron party was making an issue in order to protect Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
18 tribal women from Rajasthan have cleared constables recruitment written examination.(HT Photo)
18 tribal women from Rajasthan have cleared constables recruitment written examination.(HT Photo)
jaipur news

18 tribal women from Rajasthan find new purpose, thanks to 2 women

By Jaykishan Sharma, Jaipur
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:03 PM IST
One of the candidates to have cleared the written test, Iltaja Khan, 23, is a resident of Sallopat village in Banswara, who was turned out of her house by her parents after she refused to marry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (File photo)
Representational Image. (File photo)
jaipur news

Hospital staffer rapes woman on oxygen support at Jaipur hospital

By Jaykishan Sharma
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:51 PM IST
After the husband lodged the complaint, a police team was rushed to the hospital to scan the duty chart and analyse the CCTV footage to identify the accused. The accused was later arrested from his residence
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (HT Photo)
File photo: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (HT Photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan wants 50% quota cap to be removed, some other states also agree

By Jaykishan Sharma
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:53 PM IST
On March 3, the Supreme Court had sought responses from the state governments on whether they were in favour of extending caste-based reservation beyond the 50 per cent ceiling.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file)
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file)
jaipur news

Need to reconsider reservation's 50% limit: Rajasthan

By Jaykishan Sharma, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:18 AM IST
  • Last week, the Supreme Court sought states’ opinion whether they were in favour of extending caste-based reservation beyond the 50 per cent ceiling set by it in a nine-judge bench ruling in 1992, famously known as the Indra Sawhney case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI )
File photo: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI )
jaipur news

BJP corners Gehlot govt on phone tapping; demands resignation, CBI probe

By Sachin Saini, Jaipur
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:21 PM IST
  • Months after the political crisis in Rajasthan, the Gehlot government admitted that the phones were intercepted to maintain public order.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation. (File photo)
Image for representation. (File photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan govt to terminate police service officer for demanding sexual favours

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:02 PM IST
  • The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had arrested Rajasthan police service (RPS) officer Kailash Bohra on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The victim alleged that the investigating officer first demanded a bribe, later started harassing her and demanding sexual favours.(Image for representation.)
The victim alleged that the investigating officer first demanded a bribe, later started harassing her and demanding sexual favours.(Image for representation.)
jaipur news

Rajasthan ACP demands sexual favours, gets caught by anti-corruption bureau

By Jaykishan Sharma, Jaipur
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 09:12 PM IST
  • The accused officer, Kailash Bohra (53), is posted in a special investigation unit, women and children, Jaipur city (East).
READ FULL STORY
Close
5 women area among the nine accused arrested for assaulting and stripping a woman and her mother in Tonk of Rajasthan.(HT FILE.)
5 women area among the nine accused arrested for assaulting and stripping a woman and her mother in Tonk of Rajasthan.(HT FILE.)
jaipur news

Rajasthan: 9 including 5 women held for assaulting & stripping girl, mother

By Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 03:43 PM IST
  • The old social practice of Nata which encourages adultery was found to be in the root of the incident.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (HT Photo)
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (HT Photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan CM: 1st dose of vaccination stopped at health centers due to shortage

By Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 01:17 PM IST
  • Rajasthan has also accused the Centre of providing incorrect figures on vaccine doses given to the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP