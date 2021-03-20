India suffered least damage due to effective management of Covid: Rajasthan guv
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday said India suffered the least damage due to coronavirus owing to the effective management of the pandemic.
Addressing an online programme, 'Economy During Covid-19', the governor also lauded India for supplying coronavirus vaccines to other countries.
Mishra said the Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc across the world and no one was left untouched by its impact.
India suffered the least damage due to the effective management of the pandemic. The timely measures adopted by the country became an example for the entire world, he said.
Schemes were launched across the country to make the youth self-reliant, which increased the confidence of the public and gave a boost to the economy, he added.
Mishra said India is not only manufacturing vaccines against Covid-19 but has also taken the initiative to supply them to other countries.
Till date, he said, India has exported more than 16 million doses of vaccine to 20 countries.
"India successfully vaccinated 7 million citizens within 24 days. It took the United States 26 days and Britain 46 to achieve this goal," he added.
During the programme, the governor also honoured Bollywood actor Sonu Sood with the Justice Narendra Singh Memorial International Peace Award for his philanthropic services during the pandemic.
Sood helped scores of migrant workers reach home to different parts of the country by arranging buses and flights for them during the nationwide lockdown imposed early last year to contain the spread of Covid-19.
