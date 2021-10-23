Internet suspension called in Bikaner on Oct 23, 24. Check timing

The internet services in Rajasthan's Bikaner district will be temporarily suspended for two days in view of the scheduled Patwari recruitment exam, reported news agency ANI. According to the divisional commissioner order, internet services will be suspended on Saturday and Sunday from 6am to 6pm. The internet suspension has been called to avoid “the Law and Order situation might arise during the examination due to fake news or rumours about accidents and paper leak”, the order read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“2G/3G/4G/Data, Internet service, Bulk, SMS/MMS, Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter and other Social Media by Internet Service Providers will be temporarily suspended between 06:00 am to 06:00 pm on 23 and 24 October,” read the order passed by Bikaner divisional commissioner, BL Mehra, on Friday.

"Voice calls of all landline, mobile phones, all lease line and broadband and as far as possible for hospitals, banks and industries" falls under the exceptions to the order, ANI further reported.

This comes days after five people were arrested in Bikaner as they were found with slippers fitted with Bluetooth devices to be able to attempt cheating in the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET)-2021. Even then, to curb the possible cheating in the exam, mobile internet services were suspended in many districts, including Jaipur, as a precautionary measure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON