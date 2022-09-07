IT raids at Rajasthan home minister Rajendra Yadav’s premises: Report

The Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted search operations at premises of serving Rajasthan’s minister of state for home and higher education, Rajendra Yadav.

The raids are being conducted at multiple locations including Kotputli, his assembly constituency, and business premises in Uttarakhand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: CBI raids West Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak’s 3 houses in coal scam case

Confirming the search operation, Yadav said, “IT department is conducting search operations at business premises and residences in Kotputli, and also at business premises in Uttarakhand.”

Yadav and his family have a business of packing material and food products such as wheat flour and pulses.

More details are awaited on this.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON