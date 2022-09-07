Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jaipur News

IT raids at Rajasthan home minister Rajendra Yadav’s premises: Report

jaipur news
Updated on Sep 07, 2022 11:20 AM IST

The raids are being conducted at multiple locations including Kotputli, his assembly constituency, and business premises in Uttarakhand

Yadav and his family have a business of packing material and food products. (File image)
BySachin Saini

The Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted search operations at premises of serving Rajasthan’s minister of state for home and higher education, Rajendra Yadav.

The raids are being conducted at multiple locations including Kotputli, his assembly constituency, and business premises in Uttarakhand.

Confirming the search operation, Yadav said, “IT department is conducting search operations at business premises and residences in Kotputli, and also at business premises in Uttarakhand.”

Yadav and his family have a business of packing material and food products such as wheat flour and pulses.

More details are awaited on this.

Sachin Saini

