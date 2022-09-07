Home / Cities / Jaipur News / IT raids at Rajasthan home minister Rajendra Yadav’s premises: Report

IT raids at Rajasthan home minister Rajendra Yadav’s premises: Report

jaipur news
Updated on Sep 07, 2022 11:20 AM IST

The raids are being conducted at multiple locations including Kotputli, his assembly constituency, and business premises in Uttarakhand

Yadav and his family have a business of packing material and food products. (File image)
Yadav and his family have a business of packing material and food products. (File image)
BySachin Saini

The Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted search operations at premises of serving Rajasthan’s minister of state for home and higher education, Rajendra Yadav.

The raids are being conducted at multiple locations including Kotputli, his assembly constituency, and business premises in Uttarakhand.

Also Read: CBI raids West Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak’s 3 houses in coal scam case

Confirming the search operation, Yadav said, “IT department is conducting search operations at business premises and residences in Kotputli, and also at business premises in Uttarakhand.”

Yadav and his family have a business of packing material and food products such as wheat flour and pulses.

More details are awaited on this.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sachin Saini

    Sachin Saini is Special Correspondent for Rajasthan. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism.

QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Cow slaughter and smuggling is banned in Bihar according to a 1955 Act. (File image)

    Patna: 5 cows dead, 10 others injured after truck turns turtle in Sasaram

    Five cows died while 10 others were injured after the truck, they were travelling in turned turtle on GT road in Patna's Sasaram area on Tuesday. According to locals, the cows were being smuggled. They even caught a person named Dipak Kumar and handed him over to the police. Police rescued the injured cows who are being treated with the help of the animal husbandry department, Sasaram Mufassil sub inspector Vikrama Kumar said.

  • Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav conduct surprise inspection at Patna hospitals.

    Tejashwi's surprise inspection exposes negligence at Patna hospital. Watch

    Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav conducted a surprise inspection at three hospitals in Patna late Tuesday night which exposed the worsening state of Patna Medical College Hospital. Yadav, who also holds the health portfolio, schooled the hospital authorities for the lapses in the functioning of PMCH and assured action against the defaulters. The corpses were not placed properly at the mortuary in the hospital and stray animals were also seen roaming in the hospital.

  • Forecasts suggested that there will be no respite immediately from the rain in Bengaluru and some parts of coastal Karnataka.

    Bengaluru floods: More rain likely, ‘orange’ alerts in these Karnataka districts

    In Malnad region, Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts are likely to see widespread light to moderate rains with isolated to scattered heavy to very heavy rains, with the same over coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts. The India Meteorological Department sounded an 'orange' alert for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts till 8:30 am on Thursday. Sudi in Ron Taluk received 174 mm of rainfall.

  • A Karnataka high court order in 2019 directed the state to provide graveyards in all villages of the state in six weeks. (AFP)

    1,141 burial grounds encroached upon: State to Karnataka HC

    The government on Tuesday submitted before the High Court of Karnataka that 1,141 burial grounds have been encroached upon. Of these, 282 encroachments have been removed and 859 encroachments yet to be cleared. A Division Bench of Justice B Veerappa and Justice K S Hamsakala was hearing a civil contempt petition filed by a resident of Bengaluru Mohammed Iqbal. A total of 23,815 burial grounds have been handed over to local authorities.

  • A maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius was expected on Wednesday. (Hindustan Times)

    Delhi’s air quality in satisfactory category, partly overcast weather expected

    Delhi's air quality was in the satisfactory category on Wednesday morning as partly overcast weather was likely with a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 37 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 119. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out