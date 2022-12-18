Jaipur man, who chopped aunt's body into 8-10 pieces, is ‘crafty, psycho’: Cops

The man, who allegedly murdered his aunt, chopped her into pieces and dumped them at different places near Delhi highway in Jaipur, used Google Maps to dispose of the body and tried to conceal facts, police claimed on Sunday. They added that the investigation reveals that the man is a “psycho”, news agency ANI reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The man, Anuj Sharma alias Achitya Govind Das (33), was arrested on Thursday, the police said. Sharma had been associated with ‘Hare Krishna’ movement for the last seven-eight years. However, a spokesperson of the organisation in Jaipur said Sharma was not active for the past one year after the death of his mother, news agency PTI reported.

“The accused is around 32 years old and has completed BTech. He was associated with Hare Krishna Movement since 2013 and was working with ISKCON until recently,” ANI quoted Vidhyadhar Nagar police station SHO Virendra Kulin as saying.

“The way in which the accused used Google Maps to dispose of the body and tried to conceal facts shows he is crafty. The probe reveals he did this over trivial quarrels and it shows he is a psycho. He is crafty and psycho,” Kulin added.

Accused claimed aunt was missing

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On December 11 night, Sharma had told the police that his aunt Saroj Sharma, 65, had gone to the temple in the morning and was missing since then.

During the investigation, it was found that the man's statements were misleading, following which his activities were monitored.

In CCTV footage, he was seen leaving his house with a suitcase. A relative had seen him cleaning blood stains near the kitchen of the house.

Subsequently, Sharma was detained on December 13. During questioning, he confessed to have murdered his aunt by hitting her head with a hammer, police said.

Who stayed with Anuj Sharma?

Anuj Sharma's mother had died last year. Saroj Sharma had been staying with him and his father and sister following the death of her husband in 1995, police told PTI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On December 11, Sharma's father had gone to Indore and the accused and the victim were alone in the house.

Anuj and Saroh engaged in an argument after the former wanted to go to Delhi but the woman refused. Later, he hit her with a hammer in the kitchen.

The victim was dragged to the bathroom and was cut into 8-10 pieces with a marble cutter, police said.

“The accused took the body parts in a suitcase and dumped it at separate places on Delhi highway. Most of the body parts have been recovered,” deputy commissioner of Police (North) Paris Deshmukh told PTI.

The incident comes days after the sensational murder case of 27-year-old Shraddha Walker, who was chopped into 35 pieces allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala in New Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aniruddha Dhar Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories....view detail