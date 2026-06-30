Jaipur woman, two daughters found dead in farm pond; police probe suicide angle

A 25-year-old woman and her two young daughters, aged three and two, were found drowned in a farm pond in Rajasthan’s Jaipur district early on Tuesday, with police investigating whether the deaths were accidental or a case of suicide.

Representational image.

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The incident occurred in the Khejaroli Municipality area under the Govindgarh police station limits. After receiving information, police reached the spot, recovered the bodies from the pond and rushed them to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared all three dead.

Govindgarh station house officer (SHO) Vinod Sankhla said police received information about the bodies at around 4am from Leswa Ki Dhani village.

“Upon receiving the information, a police team immediately reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. The woman and the two children were pulled out of the pond and taken to the hospital by ambulance, where doctors declared them dead,” he said.

According to police, the pond is located about one kilometre from the family’s home in Mundru village.

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{{^usCountry}} Ramkumar Samota, the owner of the farm pond, said he heard a loud splash at around 4am. “I woke up after hearing something fall into the pond. When I went to check, I found a woman and two children floating in the water,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ramkumar Samota, the owner of the farm pond, said he heard a loud splash at around 4am. “I woke up after hearing something fall into the pond. When I went to check, I found a woman and two children floating in the water,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Family members said the woman quietly left the house with her daughters at around 3am without informing anyone. Since she regularly visited the Samod Hanuman Temple every Tuesday, they initially assumed she had left early to offer prayers.

“When we woke up, she and both the children were missing. We thought she had gone to the temple. Later, we received information that three bodies had been found in the pond,” a family member said.

The woman was a native of Nagal Kaju village in the Govindgarh police station area. She had married Ramavatar Yadav, a farmer from Mundru village, about four years ago.

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Police have taken the bodies into custody and initiated postmortem proceedings. SHO Sankhla said the exact cause and circumstances of the deaths are yet to be established.

“At the initial stage, it is not clear whether the incident was an accident or suicide. We are investigating all possible angles, collecting evidence from the spot, and questioning family members and other concerned persons,” he said.